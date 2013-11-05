FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks bounce back on domestic buying; Philippines near 3-wk low
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks bounce back on domestic buying; Philippines near 3-wk low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Thai stocks jumped 2 percent on
Tuesday, reversing a nearly 3 percent plunge in the previous
session, amid domestic-led buying while the Philippine benchmark
fell to a near three-week low led by large caps.
    The Thai SET index closed at 1,415.44, near its
day's high, as market players snapped up battered shares in late
trading hours, including True Corporation Pcl, Krung
Thai Bank Pcl and Airports of Thailand.
    Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said the government will
leave the fate of the amnesty bill in the hands of senators amid
opposition against the bill across the country.
    The Senate is scheduled to begin its reading of the bill on
Nov. 11.
    Foreign investors sold a net 1.95 billion baht ($62.40
million), a fourth consecutive session of selling, stock
exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    The Philippine main index closed down 0.4 percent at
6,519.58, the lowest close since Oct. 16, with Philippine Long
Distance Telephone easing 0.5 percent after it posted a
modest earnings rise. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.05
percent, paring most earlier gains. Shares in casino operator
Genting Singapore, the most actively traded, rose 1
percent after its adjusted core profit topped market estimates.
 
    Vietnam was up 0.6 percent at 499.79, the highest
close in more than one week, led by property stocks.
 
    Markets in Malaysia and Indonesia were shut
on Tuesday for a market holiday and will resume trading on
Wednesday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.80        413.57       +0.54
 Singapore          3205.54       3203.94       +0.05
 Bangkok            1415.44       1388.40       +1.95
 Manila             6519.58       6543.39       -0.36
 Ho Chi Minh         499.79        497.07       +0.55
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.80        424.10       -1.96
 Singapore          3205.54       3167.08       +1.21
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1688.95       +7.02
 Bangkok            1415.44       1391.93       +1.69
 Jakarta               --         4316.69       +2.47
 Manila             6519.58       5812.73      +12.16
 Ho Chi Minh         499.79        413.73      +20.14
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         215,180,600          200,965,448       
 Bangkok             7,255,025            7,876,277       
 Manila                 74,966               86,069    
 Ho Chi Minh            75,860               67,091

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.