SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks bounce back on domestic buying; Philippines near 3-wk low

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Thai stocks jumped 2 percent on Tuesday, reversing a nearly 3 percent plunge in the previous session, amid domestic-led buying while the Philippine benchmark fell to a near three-week low led by large caps. The Thai SET index closed at 1,415.44, near its day's high, as market players snapped up battered shares in late trading hours, including True Corporation Pcl, Krung Thai Bank Pcl and Airports of Thailand. Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said the government will leave the fate of the amnesty bill in the hands of senators amid opposition against the bill across the country. The Senate is scheduled to begin its reading of the bill on Nov. 11. Foreign investors sold a net 1.95 billion baht ($62.40 million), a fourth consecutive session of selling, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. The Philippine main index closed down 0.4 percent at 6,519.58, the lowest close since Oct. 16, with Philippine Long Distance Telephone easing 0.5 percent after it posted a modest earnings rise. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.05 percent, paring most earlier gains. Shares in casino operator Genting Singapore, the most actively traded, rose 1 percent after its adjusted core profit topped market estimates. Vietnam was up 0.6 percent at 499.79, the highest close in more than one week, led by property stocks. Markets in Malaysia and Indonesia were shut on Tuesday for a market holiday and will resume trading on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.80 413.57 +0.54 Singapore 3205.54 3203.94 +0.05 Bangkok 1415.44 1388.40 +1.95 Manila 6519.58 6543.39 -0.36 Ho Chi Minh 499.79 497.07 +0.55 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.80 424.10 -1.96 Singapore 3205.54 3167.08 +1.21 Kuala Lumpur -- 1688.95 +7.02 Bangkok 1415.44 1391.93 +1.69 Jakarta -- 4316.69 +2.47 Manila 6519.58 5812.73 +12.16 Ho Chi Minh 499.79 413.73 +20.14 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 215,180,600 200,965,448 Bangkok 7,255,025 7,876,277 Manila 74,966 86,069 Ho Chi Minh 75,860 67,091