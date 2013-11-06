FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks up for 2nd day as tensions ease; Indonesia rebounds
November 6, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks up for 2nd day as tensions ease; Indonesia rebounds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Thai stocks extended gains for a
second session on Wednesday as positive comments by a senator on
the political amnesty bill triggered a new round of short
covering, while Indonesian shares pared earlier losses amid
bargain hunting in large caps.
    In a relatively strong trading volume, Thailand's key SET
index rose 1.4 percent to 1,434.97, the highest close
since Oct. 31, building on a gain of nearly 2 percent on the
previous session.
    The rally came after the Speaker of Thailand's Senate said
it will reject an amnesty bill critics say is aimed at bringing
back convicted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra from exile, a
move that could defuse rising tension on the streets of Bangkok.
 
    The exchange saw heavy buying in large caps such as Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl, Airports of Thailand Pcl,
and Glow Energy Pcl which were among shares hit by
recent selloff amid escalating protests against the bill.
    Many analysts said market sentiment remained fragile due to
uncertainties ahead of the Senate's reading of the controversial
bill on Monday. 
    Foreign investors offloaded shares worth a net 1.9 billion
baht ($60.8 million) on Wednesday, for a fifth consecutive
session, stock exchange data showed.
    Indonesia's main index finished up 0.6 percent in
light trading volume. Shares of the biggest firm by value Astra
International Tbk rose 1.6 percent, recovering earlier
losses and ending a three-day losing streak.
    The benchmark slipped at one point after data from the
statistics bureau showed gross domestic product in the
July-September quarter grew 5.62 percent, its slowest in nearly
four years. 
    Stocks in the Philippines fell for a fourth session
to their lowest close since Oct. 14 while Singapore,
Malaysia edged lower, in line with Asian stock markets
amid uncertainty over monetary policy in the U.S. and Europe.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.95        415.97       +0.24
 Singapore          3205.29       3205.54       -0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.05       1807.47       -0.24
 Bangkok            1434.97       1415.44       +1.38
 Jakarta            4449.76       4423.29       +0.60
 Manila             6477.30       6519.58       -0.65
 Ho Chi Minh         502.52        499.79       +0.55
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.95        424.10       +1.69
 Singapore          3205.29       3167.08       +1.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.05       1688.95       +6.76
 Bangkok            1434.97       1391.93       +3.09
 Jakarta            4449.76       4316.69       +3.08
 Manila             6477.30       5812.73      +11.43
 Ho Chi Minh         502.52        413.73      +21.46
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         214,266,300          203,046,305       
 Kuala Lumpur      131,234,300          116,686,400       
 Bangkok            10,025,955            7,808,267       
 Jakarta         2,690,530,500        3,459,806,400    
 Manila                 81,799               85,980    
 Ho Chi Minh            81,850               66,873

