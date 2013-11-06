SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks up as political tensions ease; Indonesia flat on weak GDP

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Thai stocks rose almost 1 percent on Wednesday after positive comments by a senator on the controversial amnesty bill eased tensions while the Indonesian index was largely flat after weak third-quarter economic growth data. Other Southeast Asian stock markets traded largely in tight ranges, tracking Asian stock markets in the face of uncertainty over monetary policy in the U.S. and Europe. The Thai SET index was up 0.7 percent at 1,424.58 at the midday trading break, extending a gain of nearly 2 percent in the previous session. Among actively traded stocks, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl jumped 3.1 percent, Airports of Thailand Pcl rose 2 percent and Krung Thai Bank Pcl gained 1 percent amid short-covering. The Speaker of Thailand's Senate said it will reject an amnesty bill critics say is aimed at bringing back convicted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra from exile, a move that could defuse rising tension on the streets of Bangkok. "I reject this bill and will send it back to the lower house. We will not accept this amnesty and the Senate majority agrees with me," Speaker Nikom Wairatpanij told Reuters. The Senate is expected to hold a press briefing later in the day. "If this is the case, the amnesty issue will disappear from the Thai political field for at least 180 days," strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote in a report. According to Thai law, the Senate has 180 days to send the bill back to the lower house, which would have to wait until that time before bringing the bill back to the table. Strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said the SET index would be trapped in a narrow range of 1,400-1,440 until the Senate considers a first reading of the bill on Monday. Foreign investors would continue slowing investments, awaiting clarity on the political situation while Thai economic fundamentals remained weak, they wrote in a report. "We do not think protesters will stop movements until they hear some clarity from the parliament," they said. Foreign investors were net sellers of Thai shares worth about $200 million over the past four sessions amid escalating protests against the bill. Indonesia's benchmark index edged up 0.1 percent amid mixed performance by large caps, with shares of Telekomunikasi Indonesia down 3.2 percent while shares of Bank Mandiri rose 0.6 percent. Indonesia's economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly four years in the third quarter, throttled by weak exports and slowing consumption as higher fuel prices bite. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0617 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.82 415.97 -0.04 Singapore 3206.10 3205.54 +0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1804.27 1807.47 -0.18 Bangkok 1424.58 1415.44 +0.65 Jakarta 4428.35 4423.29 +0.11 Manila 6466.31 6519.58 -0.82 Ho Chi Minh 501.07 499.79 +0.26