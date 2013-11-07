FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai retreat after weak consumer confidence, Indonesia extends gains
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 7, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai retreat after weak consumer confidence, Indonesia extends gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Thai stocks retreated on Thursday
as protests against the political amnesty bill hit consumer
confidence, while Indonesian shares eked out gains amid
selective buying in large caps and consumption-related stocks.
    Other Southeast Asian stocks, including Singapore,
Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam,
were flat to weaker as investors in Asia waited for U.S. nonfarm
payroll data to gauge when the Federal Reserve might begin to
taper its monetary stimulus programme. 
    The Thai SET index was down 0.8 percent at midday as
investors took profits after the market gained over the past two
sessions. A university poll showed consumer confidence in
Thailand fell for the seventh month in October. 
    Caution prevailed and volume was relatively light as several
groups of protesters said they would not stop rallying against
the government's blanket amnesty bill even if the Senate rejects
the draft. 
    Market risk skewed towards the downside, strategists at
broker Phillip Securities wrote in a report. "Even though
concerns about blanket amnesty bill eased ... anti-amnesty
protests, however, continued and several groups escalated
protests to oust the government," they said.
    Shares of Krung Thai Bank fell 1.5 percent after
rallying nearly 8 percent over the past two sessions, while
Advanced Info Service shares extended their slide due
to weak earnings and a cut in revenue growth target.
 
    Jarkarta's Composite Index bucked the trend, rising
0.7 percent and extending gains from Wednesday, helped by buying
in shares such as PT Astra International, the
conglomerate with interests from banking to autos.
    Strong-than-expected private consumption data in the third
quarter bolstered sentiment around consumption-related stocks,
while a rise in foreign exchange reserves in October was also
supportive, brokers said.  
    Indonesia fared better than expectations, with broker
Trimegah Securities earlier expecting a 4,465 resistance level
for the JCI.
    "On the technical point of view, JCI remains on a short-term
bullish pattern with the potential upside to reach its 4,465
resistance level," it said in a report.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0615 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.93        417.03       -0.03
 Singapore          3208.37       3205.29       +0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.98       1803.05       +0.05
 Bangkok            1423.90       1434.97       -0.77
 Jakarta            4482.59       4449.76       +0.74
 Manila             6436.26       6477.30       -0.63
 Ho Chi Minh         502.68        502.52       +0.03

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.