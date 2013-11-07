FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall after 2 days of gains; Indonesia at 1-wk high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell on Thursday
after two sessions of gains as players locked in quick profits
after the Senate brought forward a reading on the political
amnesty bill to Friday, while Indonesian shares rose for a
second day and closed at their one-week high.
    Bangkok's SET index closed at 1,425.23, slightly off
the day's low. Foreign investors sold a net 567 million baht
($18.13 million), marking a sixth session of selling, stock
exchange data showed.
    Shares in recent outperformers such as Glow Energy 
and Minor International led the decline on the
large-cap SET50 index.
    Thailand's senate will begin deliberations on the bill on
Friday, earlier than a plan for Monday. Protesters said they
would not stop rallying against the government's blanket amnesty
bill even if the Senate rejects the draft. 
 
    A university poll showed consumer confidence in Thailand
fell for the seventh month in October. 
    Indonesia's key index rose 0.8 percent to 4,486.11,
the highest close since Oct. 31, led by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 and PT Astra International, the conglomerate
with interests from banking to autos.
    Stronger-than-expected private consumption data in the third
quarter bolstered sentiment around consumption-related stocks,
while a rise in foreign exchange reserves in October was also
supportive, brokers said.  
    Stocks in Malaysia pared early losses, with the benchmark
index inching up 0.2 percent. The Malaysian bourse said
domestic institutions bought a net 142 million ringgit ($44.64
million), while foreign and retail investors sold 134 million 
ringgit and 7.5 million ringgit, respectively.
    Shares in Singapore, the Philippines and
Vietnam edged lower, in line with Asian stock markets
ahead of U.S. nonfarm payroll data. 
    Among weak spots, shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands
 dropped 4 percent, the biggest percentage loser on the
Philippine index. A local broker said its board has
approved the issuance of shares via a rights offer.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.65        417.03       -0.09
 Singapore          3202.10       3205.29       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1806.61       1803.05       +0.20
 Bangkok            1425.23       1434.97       -0.68
 Jakarta            4486.11       4449.76       +0.82
 Manila             6436.49       6477.30       -0.63
 Ho Chi Minh         499.86        502.52       -0.53
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.65        424.10       -1.76
 Singapore          3202.10       3167.08       +1.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1806.61       1688.95       +6.97
 Bangkok            1425.23       1391.93       +2.39
 Jakarta            4486.11       4316.69       +3.92
 Manila             6436.49       5812.73      +10.73
 Ho Chi Minh         499.86        413.73      +20.82
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         179,443,800          203,393,808       
 Kuala Lumpur      104,976,800          116,862,757       
 Bangkok             8,280,139            7,881,343       
 Jakarta         3,095,404,500        3,403,233,717    
 Manila                 62,915               79,467    
 Ho Chi Minh           106,540               66,913

