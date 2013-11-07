SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall after 2 days of gains; Indonesia at 1-wk high

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell on Thursday after two sessions of gains as players locked in quick profits after the Senate brought forward a reading on the political amnesty bill to Friday, while Indonesian shares rose for a second day and closed at their one-week high. Bangkok's SET index closed at 1,425.23, slightly off the day's low. Foreign investors sold a net 567 million baht ($18.13 million), marking a sixth session of selling, stock exchange data showed. Shares in recent outperformers such as Glow Energy and Minor International led the decline on the large-cap SET50 index. Thailand's senate will begin deliberations on the bill on Friday, earlier than a plan for Monday. Protesters said they would not stop rallying against the government's blanket amnesty bill even if the Senate rejects the draft. A university poll showed consumer confidence in Thailand fell for the seventh month in October. Indonesia's key index rose 0.8 percent to 4,486.11, the highest close since Oct. 31, led by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia and PT Astra International, the conglomerate with interests from banking to autos. Stronger-than-expected private consumption data in the third quarter bolstered sentiment around consumption-related stocks, while a rise in foreign exchange reserves in October was also supportive, brokers said. Stocks in Malaysia pared early losses, with the benchmark index inching up 0.2 percent. The Malaysian bourse said domestic institutions bought a net 142 million ringgit ($44.64 million), while foreign and retail investors sold 134 million ringgit and 7.5 million ringgit, respectively. Shares in Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam edged lower, in line with Asian stock markets ahead of U.S. nonfarm payroll data. Among weak spots, shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands dropped 4 percent, the biggest percentage loser on the Philippine index. A local broker said its board has approved the issuance of shares via a rights offer. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.65 417.03 -0.09 Singapore 3202.10 3205.29 -0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1806.61 1803.05 +0.20 Bangkok 1425.23 1434.97 -0.68 Jakarta 4486.11 4449.76 +0.82 Manila 6436.49 6477.30 -0.63 Ho Chi Minh 499.86 502.52 -0.53 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.65 424.10 -1.76 Singapore 3202.10 3167.08 +1.11 Kuala Lumpur 1806.61 1688.95 +6.97 Bangkok 1425.23 1391.93 +2.39 Jakarta 4486.11 4316.69 +3.92 Manila 6436.49 5812.73 +10.73 Ho Chi Minh 499.86 413.73 +20.82 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 179,443,800 203,393,808 Kuala Lumpur 104,976,800 116,862,757 Bangkok 8,280,139 7,881,343 Jakarta 3,095,404,500 3,403,233,717 Manila 62,915 79,467 Ho Chi Minh 106,540 66,913