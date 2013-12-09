FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai SET up amid political crisis; Malaysia at record high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thai stocks eked out small gains
on Monday after Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra dissolved
parliament and called a snap election amid anti-government
protests while Malaysia rose for a second session to a record
close after strong trade data.
    After a choppy and light trading session, the SET index
 finished up 0.43 percent amid short-covering in recently
battered tourism-related stocks such as Airports of Thailand
 and Thai Airways International.
    The index had risen 1.2 percent in early trade after
Yingluck called a snap election, but dropped when it became
clear that her move had failed to defuse the tensions.
 
    Brokers said investors cut risk exposures ahead of a market
holiday on Tuesday while an Election Commission official said a
general election may be held on Feb. 2, 2014. 
    "The House dissolution will provide some respite to the
government ... However, it remains to be seen whether the
Democrats will participate in the election," CIMB Securities
head of research Kasem Prunratanamala wrote in a strategy note.
    Anti-government protest leaders pressed ahead with mass
demonstrations in Bangkok on Monday, seeking to oust Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her administration.
 
    Malaysia's main index climbed 0.8 percent to
1,841.87, topping the record close of 1,826.95 on Friday when
government data showed Malaysia's exports in October rose by a
stronger-than-expected 9.6 percent from a year earlier.
 
    In Singapore, the key Straits Times Index was
steady after a four-day losing streak, supported by positive
sentiment in the regional market after China released upbeat
trade data. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.8 percent, with
shares in carmaker Astra International rising 2.4
percent after data showed automobile sales in Indonesia grew
faster in November compared with a year earlier. 
    Stocks in the Philippines ended a tad lower after a
3.4 percent drop over past four sessions. Vietnam edged
up 0.22 percent, led by shares of food producer Ma San Group
Corp thanks to buying by an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   369.10        392.80       +0.84
 Singapore          3113.64       3114.17       -0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1841.87       1826.95       +0.82
 Bangkok            1367.42       1361.57       +0.43
 Jakarta            4214.34       4180.79       +0.80
 Manila             6008.94       6014.94       -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         511.23        510.12       +0.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   369.10        424.10      -12.97
 Singapore          3113.64       3167.08       -1.69
 Kuala Lumpur       1841.87       1688.95       +9.05
 Bangkok            1367.42       1391.93       -1.76
 Jakarta            4214.34       4316.69       -2.37
 Manila             6008.94       5812.73       +3.38
 Ho Chi Minh         511.23        413.73      +23.57
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         191,952,600          216,103,817      
 Kuala Lumpur      101,398,900          126,027,717      
 
 Bangkok             4,818,300            6,453,202      
 Jakarta         2,766,888,000        3,203,487,267    
 Manila                 56,416               72,571    
 Ho Chi Minh           102,308               89,283

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
