SE Asia Stocks-Range-bound; Malaysia at record high; Fed meeting eyed
December 10, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Range-bound; Malaysia at record high; Fed meeting eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets were range-bound
on Tuesday with Malaysia at an all-time high while the
Philippines ended at a three-month low as investors awaited cues
from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week over its stimulus
tapering timeline.
    Malaysia's main index hit a record high for a second
day, rising to 1,846.92 before closing at 1,843.85 with a 0.1
percent rise. The index was led by a 1.5 percent gain in
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd despite foreign outflows
of $77.8 million. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended 1.5 percent firmer
at a one-week closing high, helped by financials, while
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.1 percent to end
at a one-week closing high.     
    Investors were cautious about buying ahead of a U.S. Fed
meeting on Dec. 17-18.
    The Fed is expected to begin tapering its asset purchases by
March, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, but some economists say
it might start as early as this month. 
    Other regional stock markets fell, with the Philippine index
 dropping 2 percent to its lowest close since Aug. 28 on
sluggish economic growth outlook in the fourth quarter, due to a
major typhoon in November.
    Singapore stocks fell over 1 percent to a
three-month closing low. The Thai stock market, which saw an
outflow of more than $880 million in eight straight sessions
through Monday, was closed for a holiday.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   394.64        395.66       +0.26
 Singapore          3081.72       3113.64       -1.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1843.85       1841.87       +0.11
 Bangkok               -          1367.42         -  
 Jakarta            4275.68       4214.34       +1.46
 Manila             5886.40       6008.94       -2.04
 Ho Chi Minh         511.60        511.23       +0.07
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   394.64        424.10       -6.95
 Singapore          3081.72       3167.08       -2.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1843.85       1688.95       +9.17
 Bangkok            1367.42       1391.93       -1.76
 Jakarta            4275.68       4316.69       -0.95
 Manila             5886.40       5812.73       +1.27
 Ho Chi Minh         511.60        413.73      +23.66
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
