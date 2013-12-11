FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia off highs; Thai shares weak on political impasse
December 11, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia off highs; Thai shares weak on political impasse

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks traded
flat to weaker on Wednesday as investors booked profits in
rallying markets such as Malaysia, while Thai stocks came under
further selling pressure on concerns over political tensions and
their potential impact on economy.
    Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur composite index was 0.03
percent lower as players cashed in on gains in commodities
shares after the benchmark's fourth straight gain on Tuesday
when it hit a record closing high of 1,843.85.
    Shares of Petronas Chemicals Group slid 1.7
percent after hitting a one-month high in the previous session,
while shares of palm plantation firm IOI Corporation 
fell 2.2 percent, the biggest percentage loser on the index.
    Better-than-expected October trade data and hopes of a boost
in fourth-quarter GDP have underpinned sentiment on the exchange
over the past week. 
    The benchmark had risen more than 9 percent so far this
year, the region's second best performer.
    Technically, the index is set to rise in the near term, with
commodities seen outperforming on the back of rising prices,
including crude palm oil , Affin Investment Bank said
in a report.
    "Bursa should get significant catalyst from a strong
commodity bounce with crude palm oil, light crude oil, gold and
copper made big short-covering-rallies, with plantation sector
leading the rest of the broad market," it said.
    Thai SET index was down 0.1 percent at 1,365.69 in
an early subdued trade, with trading volume of 0.4 percent of a
full day average over past 30 sessions. Brokers expect the
market to decline due to the domestic political concerns.
    "The political impasse is weighing on Thailand more than
originally expected and today we cut our 2014 forecasts for GDP,
earnings and SET target again. We are still defensive in the
meantime," strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote in a
report.
    Anti-government protesters in Thailand, ignoring the snap
election called by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, said she
should be tried for treason and the whole of her influential
family be hounded until they give up politics. 
    Consumer sector stocks were among the top percentage losers
on the large cap SET50 index, including shares of
hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter Pcl and food
firm Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.4
percent, hovering around a three-month low and extending its
falls over past six sessions. Jakarta's Composite Index 
eased 0.5 percent, reversing Tuesday's one-week high.
    Philippine shares were nearly flat after a drop on
Tuesday to their lowest in more than three months while Vietnam
 fell 0.9 percent to a one-week low. 
    Most Asian share markets lurched lower on Wednesday as
investors booked profits on a range of once-crowded positions,
largely to the benefit of bonds and the detriment of the U.S.
dollar. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0516 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   393.86        394.62       -0.19
 Singapore          3069.47       3081.72       -0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1843.37       1843.85       -0.03
 Bangkok            1365.69       1367.42       -0.13
 Jakarta            4256.10       4275.68       -0.46
 Manila             5890.11       5886.40       +0.06
 Ho Chi Minh         507.24        511.60       -0.85

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
