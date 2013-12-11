FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Weak; Thai index edges up amid political risk
December 11, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks ended
mostly weaker on Wednesday as players booked profits amid
uncertainty about U.S. stimulus, pulling Malaysia off a record
close set in the previous session while Thai stocks posted
modest gains on commodities stocks.
    Malaysia's composite index eased 0.06 percent,
coming off Tuesday's record close of 1,843.85. The Malaysian
bourse said foreign investors sold a net 162.46 million ringgit
($50.64 million) worth of stocks.
    The Thai SET index edged up 0.1 percent in choppy
trade, with shares of coal miner Banpu and PTT
Exploration and Production among the top gainers, each
climbing more than 3 percent.
    The looming political impact on the domestic economy weighed
on consumer and tourism-related stocks, sending food firm
Charoen Pokphand Foods and carrier Thai Airways
International each down more than 2 percent.
    The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee (MPC) felt
that political tensions could keep hurting sentiment about the
country when it surprisingly cut the policy interest rate at its
Nov. 27 meeting. 
    Foreign investors offloaded a net 3.52 billion baht ($109.54
million) of Thai shares on Wednesday, adding to their net $1.49
billion selling over the past 13 straight sessions.
 
    Supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said
they could take to the streets to protect the government from
protesters who have forced her to call a snap election, setting
the scene for a possible confrontation. 
    Stocks in Singapore extended losses for a seventh
session, down 0.7 percent at their lowest close since Sept. 6
while most Asian share markets lurched lower as investors booked
profits on a range of once-crowded positions, largely to the
benefit of bonds and the detriment of the U.S. dollar.
 
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   394.75        394.62       +0.03
 Singapore          3060.74       3081.72       -0.68
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.82       1843.85       -0.06
 Bangkok            1369.35       1367.42       +0.14
 Jakarta            4271.74       4275.68       -0.09
 Manila             5888.74       5886.40       +0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         505.31        511.60       -1.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   394.75        424.10       -6.92
 Singapore          3060.74       3167.08       -3.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.82       1688.95       +9.11
 Bangkok            1369.35       1391.93       -1.62
 Jakarta            4271.74       4316.69       -1.04
 Manila             5888.74       5812.73       +1.31
 Ho Chi Minh         505.31        413.73      +22.14
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         261,782,600          218,900,313      
 Kuala Lumpur      140,819,300          127,978,880      
 
 Bangkok             4,510,652            6,430,936      
 Jakarta         3,189,447,000        3,186,082,167    
 Manila                100,428               73,268    
 Ho Chi Minh           103,539               91,007

