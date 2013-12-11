SE Asia Stocks-Weak; Thai index edges up amid political risk

BANGKOK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks ended mostly weaker on Wednesday as players booked profits amid uncertainty about U.S. stimulus, pulling Malaysia off a record close set in the previous session while Thai stocks posted modest gains on commodities stocks. Malaysia's composite index eased 0.06 percent, coming off Tuesday's record close of 1,843.85. The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors sold a net 162.46 million ringgit ($50.64 million) worth of stocks. The Thai SET index edged up 0.1 percent in choppy trade, with shares of coal miner Banpu and PTT Exploration and Production among the top gainers, each climbing more than 3 percent. The looming political impact on the domestic economy weighed on consumer and tourism-related stocks, sending food firm Charoen Pokphand Foods and carrier Thai Airways International each down more than 2 percent. The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee (MPC) felt that political tensions could keep hurting sentiment about the country when it surprisingly cut the policy interest rate at its Nov. 27 meeting. Foreign investors offloaded a net 3.52 billion baht ($109.54 million) of Thai shares on Wednesday, adding to their net $1.49 billion selling over the past 13 straight sessions. Supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said they could take to the streets to protect the government from protesters who have forced her to call a snap election, setting the scene for a possible confrontation. Stocks in Singapore extended losses for a seventh session, down 0.7 percent at their lowest close since Sept. 6 while most Asian share markets lurched lower as investors booked profits on a range of once-crowded positions, largely to the benefit of bonds and the detriment of the U.S. dollar. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 394.75 394.62 +0.03 Singapore 3060.74 3081.72 -0.68 Kuala Lumpur 1842.82 1843.85 -0.06 Bangkok 1369.35 1367.42 +0.14 Jakarta 4271.74 4275.68 -0.09 Manila 5888.74 5886.40 +0.04 Ho Chi Minh 505.31 511.60 -1.23 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 394.75 424.10 -6.92 Singapore 3060.74 3167.08 -3.36 Kuala Lumpur 1842.82 1688.95 +9.11 Bangkok 1369.35 1391.93 -1.62 Jakarta 4271.74 4316.69 -1.04 Manila 5888.74 5812.73 +1.31 Ho Chi Minh 505.31 413.73 +22.14 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 261,782,600 218,900,313 Kuala Lumpur 140,819,300 127,978,880 Bangkok 4,510,652 6,430,936 Jakarta 3,189,447,000 3,186,082,167 Manila 100,428 73,268 Ho Chi Minh 103,539 91,007