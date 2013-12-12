SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Indonesia underperform ahead of rate move

BANGKOK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Thai stocks retreated on Thursday amid the domestic political impasse while stocks in the Philippines and Indonesia came under pressure of profit-taking as investors were wary of the prospect of U.S. stimulus tapering and ahead of policy interest rate reviews at home. Thai SET index was down 0.5 percent at midday, after a modest gain on the previous session. Consumer and tourism-related shares led decliners, including airport operator Airports of Thailand and retailer CP All. Anti-government protesters in Thailand pinned their hopes on winning support from the powerful security forces on Thursday as they push to oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and install an unelected administration. On Monday, Yingluck dissolved the parliament and called an early election for Feb. 2. Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said dissolution of parliament and early elections will not resolve Thailand's political crisis. "The key credit-negative feature for the sovereign is that prolonged protests will weigh on an already fragile growth outlook for 2014," it said in a report dated Dec. 12. The Philippine main index dropped 1.5 percent, led by shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands and Aboitiz Equity Ventures. Analysts have expected the Philippine central bank to keep its key policy rate steady on Thursday. "I don't think the central bank is going to do anything today. There's some foreign selling which should be to do with the outlook of tapering and could be also because they are closing out positions for the end of the year," said Manila-based Joseph Roxas, president of broker Eagle Equities. A Reuters poll showed all the 10 analysts surveyed said the central bank's policy making Monetary Board will vote to hold the overnight borrowing rate at a record low of 3.5 percent at its final meeting this year. Jakarta's Composite Index fell 1.1 percent as the rupiah hit a near five-year low ahead of the central bank's rate decision due later on the day. Profit-booking hit shares of dollar earnings firms such as United Tractors and Astra Agro Lestari that had seen strong buying interests over the past week. "We expect the market to focus on macro news until next week, with Bank Indonesia's rate set to be decided today and market speculating that Fed may decide to start tapering during its meeting on Dec. 17-18," said Trimegah Securities in a report. Indonesia's central bank will likely keep its benchmark reference rate on hold at 7.50 percent at its policy meeting on Thursday as the rupiah stays under pressure from an expected tapering in U.S. stimulus. Stocks in Singapore eased 0.2 percent, hovering around their lowest in more than three months and extending their seven straight sessions of losses. Malaysia was down 0.3 percent, further pulling off a record hit on Tuesday. Vietnam edged up 0.07 percent, reversing its earlier fall after Moody's said the stable outlook on Vietnam's B2 government bond rating reflects a firming of macroeconomic settings and initial progress on the restructuring of the banking system. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0601 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 391.10 392.17 -0.71 Singapore 3055.34 3056.97 -0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1837.19 1840.54 -0.31 Bangkok 1361.96 1365.07 -0.54 Jakarta 4224.21 4240.49 -1.11 Manila 5797.84 5888.74 -1.54 Ho Chi Minh 505.68 505.94 +0.07