SE Asia Stocks-Fall amid Fed tapering jitters; Philippine in worst drop since Sept
#Energy
December 12, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall amid Fed tapering jitters; Philippine in worst drop since Sept

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Major Southeast Asian stocks
fell on Thursday, led by Philippine and Indonesian shares on
worries the U.S. monetary stimulus tapering would come sooner
than previously thought, while Thai stocks retreated amid
political uncertainty.
    The Philippine main index finished down 2.14 percent,
its biggest one-day loss in more than two months, with selling
most active in shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust,
which fell 2 percent to their lowest since October 2012.
    The sell-off erased all the gains of the benchmark of 30
large-cap stocks so far this year, turning them into a
year-to-date loss of almost 1 percent.
    The Philippine central bank announced after market close
that it left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record
low of 3.5 percent, in line with expectations. 
    Indonesia slid 1.4 percent with banking shares
 among the losers after the central bank kept its
benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent as
expected. 
    Bank Indonesia said it would strengthen its monetary policy
response due to the Fed's planned scale back of monetary
stimulus. 
    Foreign investors were net sellers of shares in the
Philippines and Indonesia worth 675.64 million peso ($15.31
million) and 390.5 billion rupiah ($32.57 million) respectively,
Thomson Reuters data showed.  
    In Bangkok, the benchmark SET index fell nearly 1
percent to the lowest in almost three weeks amid foreign selling
and losses in large caps such as Advanced Info Service 
and PTT.
    The Thai stock market suffered outflows for a fifteenth
straight session on Thursday as the country has been in a state
of political turmoil.  
    Foreign selling of Thai shares was worth a combined $1.7
billion since Nov. 20, stock exchange data showed.
    The Singapore index eased 0.06 percent, hovering
around its lowest in more than three months, while the Malaysian
index was down 0.5 percent, further off a record close
of 1,843.85 hit on Tuesday, as broader Asia pulled lower.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   390.46        393.89       -0.87
 Singapore          3059.04       3060.74       -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1833.87       1842.82       -0.49
 Bangkok            1356.21       1369.35       -0.96
 Jakarta            4212.22       4271.74       -1.39
 Manila             5762.53       5888.74       -2.14
 Ho Chi Minh         506.92        505.31       +0.32
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   390.46        424.10       -7.93
 Singapore          3059.04       3167.08       -3.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1833.87       1688.95       +8.58
 Bangkok            1356.21       1391.93       -2.57
 Jakarta            4212.22       4316.69       -2.42
 Manila             5762.53       5812.73       -0.86
 Ho Chi Minh         506.92        413.73      +22.52
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         282,117,300          218,900,313      
 Kuala Lumpur      105,492,200          127,857,207      
 
 Bangkok             4,751,655            6,393,275      
 Jakarta         2,956,670,000        3,192,910,117    
 Manila                 75,119               74,410    
 Ho Chi Minh            80,162               92,846

