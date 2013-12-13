FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks at 14-week low; fund outflows weigh
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 13, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks at 14-week low; fund outflows weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Thai stocks ended at a 14-week
low on Friday as the domestic political deadlock spurred fund
outflows while Indonesian shares faltered due to weakness in the
rupiah and on worries over U.S. stimulus tapering.
 
    The Thai SET index was down 1.1 percent at 1,341.13,
the lowest close since Sept. 6, with selling most active in
large-caps and telecoms shares, such as Advanced Info Service
 and PTT.
    The benchmark dropped 1.5 percent on the week, with a
year-to-date loss of 3.7 percent, making it Asia's second worst
performer.
    Foreign investors were net sellers of 3.5 billion baht
($109.10 million) on Friday, taking their redemptions since
November to around $2.5 billion and nearly $6 billion so far
this year, much larger than in many neighbouring markets.
  
    The leader of a protest group trying to overthrow Thailand's
government and scrap planned elections said on Friday the prime
minister should either step down or be forced out, and his
movement would then need around a year to push through
reforms. 
    Indonesia's index was down 0.9 percent at 4,174.83,
the lowest close since Sept. 6, with foreign investors selling a
net 341.2 billion rupiah ($28.38 million) worth of shares,
Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Domestic buyers helped many markets regain lost ground,
including the Philippines and Malaysia, while redemptions by
foreign investors continued ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting
on Dec. 17-18.
    The Philippine index ended up a tad higher at 0.08
percent after an earlier loss of nearly 1 percent. Shares of
Jollibee Foods Corp jumped 3.1 percent, reversing
Thursday's falls and leading gains on the index of 30 large-cap
stocks.
    The benchmark underperformed its peers on the week, down 4.1
percent, falling for a second week. Foreign investors sold a net
$34.6 million on Friday and a combined selling of $47.2 million
on the week, stock exchange data showed.
    Malaysia's index edged up 0.4 percent at 1,840.35,
recouping some of the losses over the past two sessions and near
a record close of 1,842.82 hit early in the week. It rose for a
fourth week, up 0.7 percent, making it the region's best
performer during the week. 
    The Malaysian bourse said local institution bought a net
115.6 million ringgit ($35.80 million) while foreign investors
sold a net 116.7 million ringgit ($36.14 million)
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   388.32        390.23       -0.49
 Singapore          3066.02       3059.04       +0.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1840.35       1833.87       +0.35
 Bangkok            1341.13       1356.21       -1.11
 Jakarta            4174.83       4212.22       -0.89
 Manila             5767.13       5762.53       +0.08
 Ho Chi Minh         506.06        506.92       -0.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   388.32        424.10       -8.44
 Singapore          3066.02       3167.08       -3.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1840.35       1688.95       +8.96
 Bangkok            1341.13       1391.93       -3.65 
 Jakarta            4174.83       4316.69       -3.29
 Manila             5767.13       5812.73       -0.78
 Ho Chi Minh         506.06        413.73      +22.32
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         274,630,600          219,173,977      
 Kuala Lumpur      115,997,900          126,811,153      
 
 Bangkok             6,210,995            6,368,263      
 Jakarta         2,682,784,000        3,190,937,700    
 Manila                 96,092               73,691    
 Ho Chi Minh            67,670               94,073

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.