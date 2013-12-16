FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thai shares at 3-mth low on tapering concerns
#Asia
December 16, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thai shares at 3-mth low on tapering concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian and Thai stocks
slipped 1 percent each to three-month lows on Monday, as
investors worries over U.S. stimulus tapering, while the
Philippines outperformed after a positive outlook by Moody's.
 
    The broader Jakarta index closed 1.2 percent lower,
led by agriculture shares, which dropped almost 3
percent. Foreign investors sold 341.2 billion rupiah ($28.16
million) worth of shares, Thomson Reuters data showed.
 
    Shares in Asia's major coal miner Bumi Resources 
jumped 27.3 percent after financier Nat Rothschild agreed to
back its parent company's plan to split with Indonesia's Bakrie
family. 
    The Thai benchmark index dropped 1 percent, making
it the worst performer in the region this year. Top energy firm
PTT Pcl fell more than 2 percent to a more-than-2-year
low.
    The Philippine index rose 0.8 percent, after Moody's
Investors Service said it is maintaining its positive outlook on
the country's banking system. 
    Markets in Singapore and Vietnam slid 0.4
percent and 0.8 percent respectively, while Malaysia was
down 0.13 percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click; (Full Story) For South East Asia Hot
Stock reports, click;   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS 
Change at 1010 GMT
        
 Market              Current    Prev Close   Pct Move
                                             
 TR SE Asia Index*      386.75       388.32      -0.40
                                             
 Singapore             3053.77      3066.02      -0.40
 Kuala Lumpur          1837.88      1840.35      -0.13
 Bangkok               1328.40      1341.13      -0.95
 Jakarta               4125.96      4174.83      -1.17
 Manila                5812.54      5767.13      +0.79
 Ho Chi Minh            502.04       506.06      -0.79
                                             
                                                      
 Change on year                                       
 Market              Current    Prev Close   Pct Move
                                             
 TR SE Asia Index*      386.75       424.10      -8.81
                                             
 Singapore             3053.77      3167.08      -3.58
 Kuala Lumpur          1837.88      1688.95      +8.82
 Bangkok               1328.40      1391.93      -4.56
 Jakarta               4125.96      4316.69      -4.42
 Manila                5812.54      5812.73       0.00
 Ho Chi Minh            502.04       413.73      21.34
                                             
 The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

