SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on global outlook; Fed meet eyed
December 17, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on global outlook; Fed meet eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets gained on
Tuesday, with most recovering from over three-month lows,
encouraged by upbeat data from the United States and the euro
zone ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting later
in the day.
    Stock indexes in Thailand, Indonesia, and
Singapore recovered from their lowest close since the
first week of September, hit in the previous session. 
    The Philippine stock index, outperformed the region,
jumping 2 percent to its highest level since Dec. 9, led by a
2.9 percent gain in property firm Ayala Land Inc and a
3.1 percent rise in Bank of the Philippine Islands. 
    U.S. manufacturing output rose for a fourth straight month
in November, while surveys showed euro zone businesses ended the
year on a high as new orders surged, bolstering investor
confidence about the global economy ahead of the Fed meeting.
  
    Investors have been nervous about when the Fed will start
tapering its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme, a major
driver of global risk assets in recent years.
    A majority of economists polled earlier expected the taper
to start in March, but a recent run of upbeat economic data from
the U.S. has shortened the odds on an announcement to this
week's two-day meeting concluding on Wednesday, or in January.
 
    Malaysia's main index hit an intraday high of
1851.94 points before closing at 1,850.90, up 0.7 percent, led
by local institutional buying. Foreign investors were net
sellers of $33.41 million worth of shares.
    Indonesia's main index gained 1.4 percent, rising
from the previous session's more-than-three-month-low close, led
by financials, while Thailand's SET index ended 0.7
percent higher, also led by financials, recovering from its
lowest close in the previous session since Sept. 5.
    Singapore shares closed up 0.5 percent led by a 1.4
percent rise in Singapore Telecommunication Ltd. It
recovered from a more-than-three-month closing low, but trading
was slow as investors awaited the outcome of the Fed meeting. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN index rose 0.72 percent on
bargain hunting in cheap stocks, after it fell to a one-month
low on Monday on selling by an exchange-traded fund.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   389.11        386.79       +0.60
 Singapore          3067.57       3053.77       +0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1850.90       1837.88       +0.71
 Bangkok            1337.18       1328.40       +0.66
 Jakarta            4182.35       4125.96       +1.37
 Manila             5928.99       5812.54       +2.00
 Ho Chi Minh         505.67        502.04       +0.72
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   389.11        424.10       -8.25
 Singapore          3067.57       3167.08       -3.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1850.90       1688.95       +9.59
 Bangkok            1337.18       1391.93       -3.93 
 Jakarta            4182.35       4316.69       -3.11
 Manila             5928.99       5812.73       +2.00
 Ho Chi Minh         505.67        413.73      +22.22
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

