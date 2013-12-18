SE Asia Stocks-Mixed ahead of Fed meet; Thai index gains

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets were range-bound on Wednesday as nervous investors awaited to hear when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin unwinding its stimulus programme, a major driver for global risk assets in recent years. A better-than-expected report on U.S. house builder confidence and inflation data suggesting low but stable price growth, supported the view that economic conditions are adequate for the Fed to start scaling back its $85 billion monthly bond-buying. Bangkok's SET index was up 0.9 percent at 1349.34 points by 0623 GMT despite a weaker baht, led by an over 5.8 percent gain in Advanced Info Service PCL and a 3.1 percent rise in Total Access Communication PCL. The market's expectation of "not too bad news" from the Fed meeting and smaller foreign outflows have boosted sentiment, Teerada Charnyingyong, a Bangkok-based strategist at broker Phillip Securities, said. "However, local political uncertainty, especially after the protest leaders have called for a big demonstration again this weekend, may cap the index upside at around 1360-1380 for this week," Charnyingyong said. The Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.3 percent led by shares in infrastructure and finance companies, also despite a fall in the rupiah. The Philippine index recovered from early losses and was trading 0.3 percent up at a more-than-one-week high. Investors have been nervous about when the Fed will start tapering its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme. A majority of economists polled earlier expected the taper to start in March, but a recent run of upbeat economic data from the U.S. has steadily shortened the odds on an announcement to this week's two-day meeting concluding on Wednesday, or in January. Malaysia's share index was down 0.1 percent, from a record closing high in the previous session. Singapore's benchmark index was also down 0.1 percent, while Vietnam eased 0.2 percent led by real estate shares on investor concerns about the government's sluggish social housing stimulus package. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0623 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 388.96 389.57 -0.03 Singapore 3063.75 3067.57 -0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1848.86 1850.90 -0.11 Bangkok 1349.34 1337.18 +0.91 Jakarta 4193.60 4182.35 +0.27 Manila 5944.97 5928.99 +0.27 Ho Chi Minh 504.83 505.67 -0.17