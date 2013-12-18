FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Fed decision awaited; Thailand outperforms
December 18, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Fed decision awaited; Thailand outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets were range-bound
on Wednesday as nervous investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve
decision on when it would begin unwinding its stimulus
programme.
    Thailand's SET index, outperforming the region,
gained 1 percent led by information technology shares, while the
Philippines ended 0.6 percent firmer. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index edged up 0.3
percent to a near one-week high. 
    "Market is slowing down and foreign investors are reluctant
to make a big move before hearing when the Fed will begin
curbing its asset purchases," said John Teja, a director of
Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities. 
    Other markets ended weaker with Malaysia's share index
 ending 0.2 percent weaker, from a record closing high in
the previous session, with a $43.73 million foreign outflow.
Singapore's benchmark index closed 0.2 percent down. 
    Investors have been nervous about when the Fed will start
tapering its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme. 
    A majority of economists polled earlier expected the taper
to start in March, but a recent run of upbeat economic data from
the U.S. has shortened the odds on an announcement to this
week's two-day meeting concluding on Wednesday, or in January.
 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.1 percent lower
as investors awaited more supportive news on the economy. 
    
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   389.11        389.07       +0.11
 Singapore          3061.78       3067.57       -0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1847.50       1850.90       -0.18
 Bangkok            1349.86       1337.18       +0.95
 Jakarta            4196.28       4182.35       +0.33
 Manila             5961.55       5928.99       +0.55
 Ho Chi Minh         505.25        505.67       -0.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   389.11        424.10       -8.25
 Singapore          3061.78       3167.08       -3.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1847.50       1688.95       +9.39
 Bangkok            1349.86       1391.93       -3.32 
 Jakarta            4196.28       4316.69       -2.79
 Manila             5961.55       5812.73       +2.56
 Ho Chi Minh         505.25        413.73      +22.12
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

