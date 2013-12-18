SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Fed decision awaited; Thailand outperforms

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets were range-bound on Wednesday as nervous investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on when it would begin unwinding its stimulus programme. Thailand's SET index, outperforming the region, gained 1 percent led by information technology shares, while the Philippines ended 0.6 percent firmer. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index edged up 0.3 percent to a near one-week high. "Market is slowing down and foreign investors are reluctant to make a big move before hearing when the Fed will begin curbing its asset purchases," said John Teja, a director of Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities. Other markets ended weaker with Malaysia's share index ending 0.2 percent weaker, from a record closing high in the previous session, with a $43.73 million foreign outflow. Singapore's benchmark index closed 0.2 percent down. Investors have been nervous about when the Fed will start tapering its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme. A majority of economists polled earlier expected the taper to start in March, but a recent run of upbeat economic data from the U.S. has shortened the odds on an announcement to this week's two-day meeting concluding on Wednesday, or in January. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.1 percent lower as investors awaited more supportive news on the economy. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 389.11 389.07 +0.11 Singapore 3061.78 3067.57 -0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1847.50 1850.90 -0.18 Bangkok 1349.86 1337.18 +0.95 Jakarta 4196.28 4182.35 +0.33 Manila 5961.55 5928.99 +0.55 Ho Chi Minh 505.25 505.67 -0.08 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 389.11 424.10 -8.25 Singapore 3061.78 3167.08 -3.32 Kuala Lumpur 1847.50 1688.95 +9.39 Bangkok 1349.86 1391.93 -3.32 Jakarta 4196.28 4316.69 -2.79 Manila 5961.55 5812.73 +2.56 Ho Chi Minh 505.25 413.73 +22.12 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.