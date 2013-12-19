FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firm after Fed decision; Thai index hit by political woes
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 19, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firm after Fed decision; Thai index hit by political woes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets were firmer on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to taper its
bond buying programme, but Thai shares fell on lingering
political concerns. 
    The U.S. central bank on Wednesday said it would reduce its
monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion, while
indicating its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even
longer than previously promised. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index was up 1.1 percent by
0643 GMT, trading at a one-week high led by financials, while
the Philippine index rose 0.2 percent, led by a 2 percent
gain in property firm SM Invesment Corp. 
    "The markets had been expecting the possibility of a larger
quantity of tapering. But the first step of the tapering is
smaller and the Fed committed to keep the rates lower for a
longer period. Investors were comfortable with that," said CIMB
regional economist Song Seng Wun.
    Stock indexes in Malaysia and Singapore 
were steady while Vietnam's VN Index traded 0.3 percent
higher on gains in blue-chip shares.
    However, the Thai SET index bucked the trend and was
trading 0.2 percent weaker on political concerns, a day after
anti-government demonstrators said they would step up protests
in an attempt to force Prime Minister Shinawatra from office and
push through electoral reforms before a general election is
held. 
                 
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0643 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   388.30        388.80       -0.13
 Singapore          3061.59       3061.78       -0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1847.84       1847.50       +0.02
 Bangkok            1347.77       1349.86       -0.15
 Jakarta            4242.53       4196.28       +1.10
 Manila             5970.57       5961.55       +0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         506.79        505.25       +0.30

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
