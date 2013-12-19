SE Asia Stocks-Mixed after Fed decision; Jakarta at 1-wk high

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose to a one-week high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to taper its bond buying programme, but other Southeast Asian markets ended range-bound while the Thai index fell on lingering political concerns. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday said it would reduce its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion, while indicating its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than previously promised. The Jakarta Composite Index gained 0.9 percent to its highest since Dec. 11, led by blue-chips, while Singapore's benchmark index closed 0.3 percent firmer at a more than one-week high. Analysts said the Fed's decision to keep interest rates low for longer than it earlier promised and lower-than-expected tapering boosted sentiment. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.2 percent at a one-week high as investors bought speculative stocks on heavy volume. Bucking the trend, the Philippines stock index lost 0.6 percent and while Malaysia ended 0.1 percent down, moving further away from a record closing high hit on Tuesday. The Thai SET index ended 0.2 percent weaker on political concerns, a day after anti-government demonstrators said they would step up protests in an attempt to force Prime Minister Shinawatra from office and push through electoral reforms before a general election is held. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 387.89 388.80 -0.34 Singapore 3070.23 3061.78 +0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1846.18 1847.50 -0.07 Bangkok 1346.63 1349.86 -0.24 Jakarta 4231.98 4196.28 +0.85 Manila 5923.12 5961.55 -0.64 Ho Chi Minh 506.28 505.67 +0.20 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 387.49 424.10 -8.63 Singapore 3070.23 3167.08 -3.06 Kuala Lumpur 1846.18 1688.95 +9.31 Bangkok 1346.63 1391.93 -3.25 Jakarta 4231.98 4316.69 -1.96 Manila 5923.12 5812.73 +1.90 Ho Chi Minh 506.28 413.73 +22.37 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.