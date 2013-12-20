FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Thailand near 1-wk low on fears of more protests

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
down on Friday as investors stayed on the sidelines to reassess
the Federal Reserve's policy outlook after its decision this
week to start tapering stimulus.
    Thailand's SET index fell to its lowest since Dec.
16 on fears of more anti-government protests. The index was down
0.9 percent at 0533 GMT, led by financials while the baht
 was trading around three-year lows. 
    A planned protest on Sunday and uncertainty over whether the
opposition Democrat party will take part in the Feb. 2 elections
weighed on sentiment, said Teerada Charnyingyong, a
Bangkok-based strategist with broker Phillip Securities.
    "These may create more concerns on political uncertainty in
Thailand," she said. 
    Anti-government protesters resumed marches in Bangkok on
Friday, trying to energise supporters in the centre of the Thai
capital before a planned mass rally at the weekend to put
pressure on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to step down.
 
    The Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.1 percent,
retreating from a one-week closing high hit in the previous
session, while the rupiah fell to a five-year low.    
The Philippine index lost 1.1 percent. Both stocks
markets were dragged down by financials. 
    The Malaysian index was down 0.3 percent. 
    Bucking the trend, Singapore was up 0.4 percent, 
poised to snap a two-week losing streak, while Vietnam 
was firmer 0.3 percent in high volume trading as investors
traded actively on the last trading day of the portfolio
restructuring of an exchange-traded fund.
                     
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0533 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.79        387.49       -0.70
 Singapore          3082.04       3070.23       +0.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1840.34       1846.18       -0.32
 Bangkok            1334.04       1346.63       -0.93
 Jakarta            4184.87       4231.98       -1.11
 Manila             5860.49       5923.12       -1.06
 Ho Chi Minh         507.63        506.28       +0.27

