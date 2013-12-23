SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai shares hit 15-week low on political crisis

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell to their lowest in 15 weeks on Monday, underperforming the rest of Southeast Asia, as political uncertainties gripped sentiment, while Indonesian shares hovered near one-week lows amid losses in coal miners. The Thai key SET index slipped 1.2 percent to 1,326.67 by midday, having hit 1,322.57 at one point, the lowest since Sept. 6. Trading volume fell to 0.38 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions. Technically, supports for the benchmark were seen at 1,320, then 1,300, strategists at broker Krungsri Securities wrote in a report, saying the political deadlock would continue to be a major overhang for the market. KGI Securities also expected market consolidation. "Large-scale anti-government protests took place yesterday, raising the uncertainty of the election in February," it said in a report. Banks were among the underperformers, with the banking sub-index down 2.5 percent, led by a 9.7 percent plunge in shares of Bank of Ayudhya. KGI downgraded Bank of Ayudhya, saying economic and political uncertainties would hurt earnings, while changes in top management following the acquisition by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's implied changes in the bank's direction, it said. Thai assets across the board were hit by selling on Monday, with the Thai baht dropping to its lowest in almost four years, as anti-government protesters attempted to stop candidates from registering for a February election. Foreign investors were net sellers for nearly every session since November. According to Thomson Reuters data, they sold a net $2.7 billion from November to Dec. 20, taking their total this year to $6.16 billion. Selling also appeared to hit recent gainers like Indonesia and Malaysia. Jakarta's composite index eased 0.9 percent, extending Friday's fall, led down by losses in shares of coal miners such as Indo Tambangraya Megah. In a report, broker Trimegah cited profit-taking after the sector's recent gains. The Kuala Lumpur composite index, Southeast Asia's second-best performer this year, was down 0.1 percent at 1,835.16, pulling lower after hitting a record close of 1,850.90 on Dec. 17. Stocks in Singapore edged up 0.4 percent, climbing at one point to their highest in nearly two weeks, as Asian stocks crept cautiously higher on Monday. In the Philippines, the key index was up 0.5 percent, reversing its losses of previous two sessions ahead of market holidays on Tuesday and Wednesday. Vietnam, Southeast Asia's best performer this year, gained 0.6 percent after falling on Friday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0629 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.03 385.40 -0.35 Singapore 3107.85 3094.48 +0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1835.16 1838.03 -0.16 Bangkok 1326.27 1342.72 -1.23 Jakarta 4156.99 4195.56 -0.92 Manila 5862.96 5835.13 +0.48 Ho Chi Minh 507.68 504.45 +0.64