SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai shares hit 15-week low on political crisis
December 23, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai shares hit 15-week low on political crisis

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell to their lowest
in 15 weeks on Monday, underperforming the rest of Southeast
Asia, as political uncertainties gripped sentiment, while
Indonesian shares hovered near one-week lows amid losses in coal
miners.
    The Thai key SET index slipped 1.2 percent to
1,326.67 by midday, having hit 1,322.57 at one point, the lowest
since Sept. 6. Trading volume fell to 0.38 percent of a full-day
average over the past 30 sessions.
    Technically, supports for the benchmark were seen at 1,320,
then 1,300, strategists at broker Krungsri Securities wrote in a
report, saying the political deadlock would continue to be a
major overhang for the market.
    KGI Securities also expected market consolidation.
    "Large-scale anti-government protests took place yesterday,
raising the uncertainty of the election in February," it said in
a report.
    Banks were among the underperformers, with the banking
sub-index down 2.5 percent, led by a 9.7 percent plunge
in shares of Bank of Ayudhya.
    KGI downgraded Bank of Ayudhya, saying economic and
political uncertainties would hurt earnings, while changes in
top management following the acquisition by Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group's implied changes in the bank's
direction, it said. 
    Thai assets across the board were hit by selling on Monday,
with the Thai baht dropping to its lowest in almost
four years, as anti-government protesters attempted to stop
candidates from registering for a February election.
 
    Foreign investors were net sellers for nearly every session
since November. According to Thomson Reuters data, they sold a
net $2.7 billion from November to Dec. 20, taking their total
this year to $6.16 billion. 
    Selling also appeared to hit recent gainers like Indonesia
and Malaysia.
    Jakarta's composite index eased 0.9 percent,
extending Friday's fall, led down by losses in shares of coal
miners such as Indo Tambangraya Megah. In a report,
broker Trimegah cited profit-taking after the sector's recent
gains.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index, Southeast Asia's
second-best performer this year, was down 0.1 percent at
1,835.16, pulling lower after hitting a record close of 1,850.90
on Dec. 17.
    Stocks in Singapore edged up 0.4 percent, climbing
at one point to their highest in nearly two weeks, as Asian
stocks crept cautiously higher on Monday. 
    In the Philippines, the key index was up 0.5 percent,
reversing its losses of previous two sessions ahead of market
holidays on Tuesday and Wednesday. Vietnam, Southeast
Asia's best performer this year, gained 0.6 percent after
falling on Friday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0629 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.03        385.40       -0.35
 Singapore          3107.85       3094.48       +0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1835.16       1838.03       -0.16
 Bangkok            1326.27       1342.72       -1.23
 Jakarta            4156.99       4195.56       -0.92
 Manila             5862.96       5835.13       +0.48
 Ho Chi Minh         507.68        504.45       +0.64

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
