REFILE-SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks underperform on political worries
#Energy
December 23, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks underperform on political worries

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Thai stocks closed at 15-week
lows on Monday amid domestic political tensions and selling in
banks and tourism-related shares, while stocks in Indonesia
extended losses near one-week lows as players locked in gains in
shares of coal miners.
    Thai SET index slipped 1.2 percent to 1,326.14, the
lowest since Sept. 6, dragged by a 3.4 percent drop in banking
shares and a 1.8 percent fall in tourism shares 
due to the economic and political impact on their earnings
outlook.
    The index had fallen almost 5 percent so far this year,
making it Southeast Asia's worst performer with the exchange
suffering foreign fund outflows for nearly every session since
November. 
    The Thai baht plumbed its lowest in almost four years on
Monday as a political crisis grew more intractable, with
anti-government protesters trying to block candidates
registering for a February election that is looking increasingly
uncertain. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index finished down 0.1 percent
at 4,189.61, the lowest since Dec. 17, extending Friday's 0.9
percent loss. Shares of coal miner Indo Tambangraya Megah
 dropped 4 percent after a 6 percent surge last week.
    Profit taking further derailed Malaysian shares, one of the
region's outperformers this year. Kuala Lumpur's composite index
 fell for a fourth session, down 0.3 percent at 1,832.86,
coming off a record close of 1,850.90 hit on Dec. 17.
    Affin Investment Bank rated Malaysian stocks "overweight",
putting 2014 index target at 1,980 based on its forecast
earnings per share growth of 12.3 percent for 2014.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last week to start
tapering its asset purchases in January 2014 had not come as a
surprise to the majority of market, the research house said in
its strategy report.
    "Given the strong domestic liquidity and provided that
global growth trajectory remains on track - a key condition for
tapering to continue, we believe the impact of Fed tapering on
Malaysia will not be as severe as feared," it said.
    The Fed's tapering announcement appeared to be removing some
uncertainty and helped markets in the region further recoup some
of their recent losses.
    Singapore's key index gained 0.7 percent to
3,116.22, the highest close in more than two weeks, continuing
last week's rebounding trend.
    Philippine shares were up 0.5 percent, reversing the
losses of the previous two sessions ahead of market holidays on
Tuesday and Wednesday. Vietnam, Southeast Asia's best
performer this year, gained 0.8 percent, reversing Friday's
fall.  
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.99        385.40       -0.11
 Singapore          3116.22       3094.48       +0.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1832.86       1838.03       -0.28
 Bangkok            1326.14       1342.72       -1.23
 Jakarta            4189.61       4195.56       -0.14
 Manila             5854.88       5835.13       +0.34
 Ho Chi Minh         508.68        504.45       +0.84
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.99        424.10       -9.22
 Singapore          3116.22       3167.08       -1.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1832.86       1688.95       +8.52
 Bangkok            1326.14       1391.93       -4.73
 Jakarta            4189.61       4316.69       -2.94
 Manila             5854.88       5812.73       +0.73
 Ho Chi Minh         508.68        413.73      +22.95
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         122,500,700          214,734,933      
 Kuala Lumpur       58,940,900          125,566,600      
 
 Bangkok             4,341,652            5,771,475      
 Jakarta         2,123,882,500        3,164,839,417    
 Manila                 71,952               74,066    
 Ho Chi Minh           108,210               96,577

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
