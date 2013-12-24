FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes bounce back in holiday-thinned market
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 24, 2013 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes bounce back in holiday-thinned market

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained in light volumes on Tuesday, in line with other Asian
markets, with political-hit Thai shares reversing a three-day
losing streak and Malaysian stocks rebounding after four
straight days of falls.
    At midday, Thai SET index was up 0.3 percent at
1,330.56, coming off a 15-week intraday low of 1,320.89 and
regaining some of its almost 2 percent drop since Thursday.
    Shares of Bank of Ayudhya jumped 7 percent after
Monday's 22 percent plunge, partly due to portfolio adjustments 
after the stock was removed from the MSCI Thailand, broker
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said.
    The domestic political setbacks would limit a market upside
towards the end of the year, strategists at broker KGI
securities wrote in a report.
    "Uncertainties on the coming election in February and also
the announcement that the opposition Democrats would not
participate in the election imply that Thai politics is not out
of the woods yet," they said.
    The Thai baht hit its lowest level in nearly four
years versus the dollar, staying on the defensive after having
retreated recently due to the political uncertainty.
  
    Malaysia's main index was up 0.2 percent after a
fourth slide on Monday, led by a 2.5 percent gain in shares of
Petronas Gas, the biggest percentage gainer.
    The exchange saw about 14 million shares changed hands so
far on the day, 0.12 percent of a full day average over past 30
sessions.
    Other share markets including Singapore, Indonesia and
Vietnam also had a thin market ahead of the Christmas holiday,
while Philippine stock market was shut on Tuesday and Wednesday.
    Singapore's index was up 0.36 percent, led by gains
in property firms such as CapitaMalls Asia, while   
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was 0.2 percent higher.
    Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang
up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the
outlook for the global economy. 
    Among weak spots, Indonesia's index edged down 0.1
percent as recent gainers such as shares of telecommunications
firm XL Axiata retreated, while institutional-led
buying lifted consumer names, including Charoen Pokphand
Indonesia.
    "With three trading days remaining before the end of 2013,
we expect big caps such as banking sector, consumer would gain
on window-dressing," strategists of broker Trimegah Securities
wrote in a report.
    Vietnam's VN Index edged down 0.23 percent amid
cautions ahead of a quarterly reporting season. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0615 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.36        384.94       +0.11
 Singapore          3127.29       3116.22       +0.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1837.34       1832.86       +0.24
 Bangkok            1330.56       1326.14       +0.33
 Jakarta            4184.88       4189.61       -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         507.30        508.68       -0.27

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.