SE Asia Stocks-Thai SET up as exporters gain; Vietnam slips
December 25, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai SET up as exporters gain; Vietnam slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's key SET index 
ended up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, helped by institutional-led
buying and selective buying in exporters such as Charoen
Pokphand Foods but political concerns and weak November
trade data capped gains.
    The index closed at 1,332.45, further rebounding from a
15-week closing low of 1,326.14 hit on Monday. Volume was low
with holidays in the region and the domestic headwinds.
    Shares of food exporters outperformed, led by a 3.3 percent
gain in Charoen Pokphand Foods and a 2.6 percent rise in Thai
Union Frozen Products as players bet on a pick-up in
global trade.
    Tourism related stocks such as hotelier Central Plaza Hotel
 were relatively weak amid caution over a possible
delay of a February election.
    Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has called an election
for Feb. 2, which the main opposition party says it will
boycott. Protesters seeking to topple her have vowed to fight
for an overhaul of the electoral system.
    Yingluck on Wednesday proposed setting up a political reform
council to solve the conflict. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.24 percent
in low volume with foreign investors away for the holiday.
 
    Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines
 were shut for Christmas, reopening on Thursday. Indonesia
 is closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.58        385.51       +0.02
 Bangkok            1332.45       1327.13       +0.40
 Ho Chi Minh         504.42        505.62       -0.24
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.58        424.10       -9.08
 Singapore             --         3167.08       -1.26
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1688.95       +8.68
 Bangkok            1332.45       1391.93       -4.27
 Jakarta               --         4316.69       -2.64
 Manila                --         5812.73       +0.73
 Ho Chi Minh         504.42        413.73      +21.92
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Bangkok             2,812,857            5,526,644      
 Ho Chi Minh            73,606               96,056

