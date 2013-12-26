FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thai stocks retreat amid political chaos
December 26, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thai stocks retreat amid political chaos

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained in light volume on Thursday, with the Singapore index
trading close to three-week highs amid selective buying, while
Thai stocks pulled back from two days of rises on domestic
political problems and a cut in the country's GDP growth
estimate.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.2
percent at 3,133.35, at one point touching 3,138.15, its highest
level since Dec. 5. Shares of Thai Beverage rose 1.9
percent, the top percentage gainer on the benchmark.
    Malaysia's index inched up 0.3 percent, led by a 2.2
percent rise in shares of Hong Leong Financial Group 
while the Philippine index headed up 0.5 percent, with
outperformers including San Miguel Corp.
    Vietnam was up 0.38 percent, led by some blue-chips.
The index is likely to fall slightly in the short term when
investors take profit on speculative stocks, said Nguyen Tuan,
deputy manager at An Binh Securities. 
    Thai stocks bucked the trend as the ongoing political chaos
further hurt prospects of domestic growth. The finance ministry
cut its GDP growth estimate for full year 2013 to 2.8 percent.
 
    The SET index shed 1.2 percent at midday after eking
out a modest 0.5 percent gain over the past two sessions.
Consumer and tourism stocks dropped, including conglomerate
Berli Jucker and Airports of Thailand.
    Thai police fired teargas and rubber bullets at
anti-government protesters in Bangkok on Thursday after
demonstrators tried to disrupt planning for a February election,
the first such incident in nearly two weeks. 
    Strategists at broker Phillip Securities put support for the
SET index at 1,300.
    "The major downtrend remains firmly intact. Domestic
political situation still needs to be closely monitored," they
wrote in a report.
    The Thai baht hit a near four-year low on Thursday,
pressured by political uncertainty. 
    Indonesia remained shut for a second day on Thursday, and
will reopen on Friday.    
    
For Asian Companies click; 
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0634 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.97        385.81       -0.22
 Singapore          3133.35       3127.29       +0.19 
 Kuala Lumpur       1840.86       1835.49       +0.29
 Bangkok            1316.79       1332.45       -1.18
 Manila             5884.10       5854.88       +0.50
 Ho Chi Minh         506.02        504.42       +0.32

