SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks falter amid poll delay risk; others up
December 26, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks falter amid poll delay risk; others up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Thai stocks slipped to near
four-month lows on Thursday as a recommendation by the Election
Commission for a poll delay added to the domestic political risk
while others in Southeast Asia posted modest gains in a
holiday-thinned session.
    The Thai SET index ended 1.8 percent down at
1,308.46, the lowest since Sept. 4, with foreign investors
selling shares worth a net 2.5 billion baht ($76.44 million).
 
    The benchmark nearly broke below a key support of 1,300 at
one point amid sell-offs in tourism-related stocks including
shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand and
hotelier Central Plaza Hotel.
    The Election Commission called for a February poll to be
postponed on Thursday after bloody clashes between riot police
and anti-government protesters seeking to topple Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra and scuttle the ballot. 
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia gained on resuming trade
after the Christmas holiday on Wednesday.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent
at 3,134.36, near a three-week closing high. Malaysia's key
index was up 0.5 percent at 1,844.10, moving closer to
the record close of 1,850.90 hit on Dec. 17.
    Philippine shares ended up 0.4 percent after the
exchange was shut for holidays on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Vietnam's key index rose 0.42 percent, lifted by buying
in large-cap stocks. 
    Indonesia was shut for a second day on Thursday and will
reopen on Friday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.64        385.81       -0.30
 Singapore          3134.36       3127.29       +0.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1844.10       1835.49       +0.47
 Bangkok            1308.46       1332.45       -1.80
 Manila             5878.32       5854.88       +0.40
 Ho Chi Minh         506.55        504.42       +0.42
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.64        424.10       -9.30
 Singapore          3134.36       3167.08       -1.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1844.10       1688.95       +9.19
 Bangkok            1308.46       1391.93       -6.00
 Jakarta               --         4316.69       -2.64
 Manila             5878.32       5812.73       +1.13
 Ho Chi Minh         506.55        413.73      +22.43
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore          61,807,500          209,759,627      
 Kuala Lumpur       39,266,500          121,528,480      
 
 Bangkok             4,092,199            5,388,368      
 Manila                 32,853               73,732    
 Ho Chi Minh            73,830               96,358

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
