SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks retreat in 2013; Philippine smallest gain in 5 years
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
December 27, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks retreat in 2013; Philippine smallest gain in 5 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Thai shares fell to a near
four-month closing low on Friday, capping losses for the year
amid domestic political turmoil, while Philippine stocks
finished 2013 with their smallest gain in five years.
    Thailand's SET index ended down 0.75 percent at
1,298.71 on the final trading day of the year, with selling most
active in banks and consumer stocks such as shares of
Kasikornbank and shares of retailer CP All.
    The benchmark index fell 6.7 percent in 2013 after surging
35.8 percent in 2012.
    The exchange recorded about $6.2 billion of net foreign
selling on the year, erasing $2.5 billion of net foreign buying
in 2012, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
  
    The Philippine index was up 0.2 percent on the day
and 1.3 percent on the year, the smallest gain since 2009. It
brought in 15.6 billion pesos ($350.84 million) of net foreign
buying in 2013 after 110 billion peso ($2.47 billion) of net
foreign buying in 2012, stock exchange date showed.
    Thailand and the Philippines will have a five-day weekend,
reopening on Jan. 2.
    Others in the region performed well on the day, in line with
global markets, with Malaysian shares climbing almost 1 percent
to a record close of 1,861.06, led by led by gains in state
power firm Tenaga National Bhd and commodities related
stocks such as IOI Corporation Bhd. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.14        384.64       +0.13
 Singapore          3149.76       3134.36       +0.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1861.06       1844.10       +0.92
 Bangkok            1298.71       1308.46       -0.75
 Jakarta            4212.98       4202.83       +0.24
 Manila             5889.83       5878.32       +0.20
 Ho Chi Minh         506.41        506.55       -0.03
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.14        424.10       -9.19
 Singapore          3149.76       3167.08       -0.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1861.06       1688.95      +10.19
 Bangkok            1298.71       1391.93       -6.70
 Jakarta            4212.98       4316.69       -2.40
 Manila             5889.83       5812.73       +1.33
 Ho Chi Minh         506.41        413.73      +22.40
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
