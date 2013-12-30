FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends 2013 with first yearly loss since 2008
#Asia
December 30, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends 2013 with first yearly loss since 2008

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks climbed to
their highest in nearly three weeks amid selective buying in
large-caps, ending 2013 with their first yearly loss since 2008,
while stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam ended mixed in a
light trading session.
    Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 1.5 percent at
4,274.18, the highest close since Dec. 10. Shares of Astra
International and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were
among those actively traded.
    The index was down 1 percent in 2013, amid concerns about
Indonesia's current account deficit and a plan by the U.S.
Federal Reserve to reduce its stimulus programme, beginning in
January.
    Indonesia's stock exchange recorded about 21 trillion rupiah
($1.71 billion) of net foreign selling so far in the year to
Dec. 27, according to Thomson Reuters data. 
    The bourse said it would reduce trading sizes to 100 shares
per lot from 500 shares starting next week, in an effort to
increase market liquidity and attract retail investors.
 
    Indonesia will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for New
Year holidays.
    Singapore edged up 0.11 percent at 3,153.29, the
highest close since Dec. 4, while Malaysia gained 0.6
percent to a record close of 1,872.52. Vietnam dropped
1.2 percent to 500.35, the lowest since Nov. 14, after late
selling.
    Thailand and the Philippines are closed Monday to Wednesday,
and will reopen on Jan. 2. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   386.19        385.14       +0.27
 Singapore          3153.29       3149.76       +0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1872.52       1861.06       +0.62
 Jakarta            4274.18       4212.98       +1.45
 Ho Chi Minh         500.35        506.41       -1.20
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   386.19        424.10       -8.94
 Singapore          3153.29       3167.08       -0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1872.52       1688.95      +10.87
 Bangkok               --         1391.93       -6.70
 Jakarta            4274.18       4316.69       -0.98
 Manila                --         5812.73       +1.33
 Ho Chi Minh         500.35        413.73      +22.40
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
