FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam, Malaysia outperform in 2013
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 31, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam, Malaysia outperform in 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Stocks in Singapore hit their
highest in almost one month on Tuesday, ending 2013 nearly flat,
amid active buying in shares such as Genting Singapore
, while Malaysia retreated from a record high but
marked its fifth straight annual rise.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.45 percent
to 3,167.43, the highest close since Dec. 3. It was up 0.01
percent on the year compared with last year's 19.7 percent gain.
    Malaysia's main index edged down 0.3 percent to
1,866.96 after climbing to a record close of 1,872.52 on Monday
as investors booked profits in shares such as oil and gas
services company SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd.
    The benchmark racked up 10.5 percent gain on the year,
Southeast Asia's second-best performing bourse after Vietnam.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.86 percent to
close at 504.63 on the back of real estate and banking stocks.
It rose for a second year in 2013, up 21.97 percent.
 
    Stock markets in Southeast Asia will be closed on Jan. 1,
reopening on Jan. 2.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   387.53        386.16       +0.35
 Singapore          3167.43       3153.29       +0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1866.96       1872.52       -0.30
 Ho Chi Minh         504.63        500.35       +0.86
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   387.53        424.10       -8.62
 Singapore          3167.43       3167.08       +0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1866.96       1688.95      +10.54
 Bangkok               --         1391.93       -6.70
 Jakarta               --         4316.69       -0.98
 Manila                --         5812.73       +1.33
 Ho Chi Minh         504.63        413.73      +21.97
 
    * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is
a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.