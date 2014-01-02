FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai SET near 16-month low on election concerns
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
January 2, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai SET near 16-month low on election concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell to their lowest
in almost 16 months on Thursday as anti-government protests
intensified against the Feb. 2 election, while shares in the
Philippines and Indonesia rallied on their first trading day of
the year.
    The key SET index was down 2.8 percent at 1,262.56,
slipping to 1,257.06 at one point, the lowest since Sept. 13,
2012, amid sell-offs in large caps such as shares of Siam
Commercial Bank and Advanced Info Service.
    "Although the global economic recovery theme is positive to
other stock markets, local political uncertainties remain a
major problem for SET, similar to what happened in December,"
strategists at broker KGI Securities said in a report.
    Anti-government protesters have planned a mass rally to shut
down Bangkok from Jan. 13, calling for national reform to
precede the election while security agencies sought an
enforcement of the Emergency Decree to deal with the protest.
    Philippine index climbed 1.6 percent to 5,984.26, the
highest close since Dec. 9. Shares of First Gen Corp 
jumped 7.4 percent, the top percentage gainer, after it reported
some progress in fully restoring a power plant operation.
    Indonesia's key index gained 1 percent to 4,317.01,
the highest in nearly one month, while Singapore stocks 
 edged up 0.2 percent amid selective buying in shares such as 
DBS Group Holdings Ltd after a broker
recommendation. 
    Investors cashed in gains on stocks which outperformed
regional peers last year, sending shares in Malaysia 
nearly 1 percent lower and shares in Vietnam edging down
0.02 percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0823 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.15        388.37       -0.83
 Singapore          3172.71       3167.43       +0.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1848.90       1866.96       -0.97 
 Bangkok            1262.56       1298.71       -2.78
 Jakarta            4317.01       4274.18       +1.00
 Manila             5984.26       5889.83       +1.60
 Ho Chi Minh         504.51        504.63       -0.02

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.