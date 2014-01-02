FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares plunge amid election concerns; Philippines up on inflows
January 2, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Thai stocks suffered their
biggest loss since September 2011 on Thursday as escalating
domestic protests against Feb. 2 election triggered heavy
sell-offs in large caps while Philippine stocks rallied on their
first trading day of 2014 due to fund inflows.
    Thai SET index closed down 5.2 percent at 1,230.77,
the lowest close since August 2012, with market players loading
off shares after the benchmark sliding below key technical
support of 1,260.
    Among bottom performers, shares of airport operator Airports
of Thailand Pcl shed 7.6 percent, while shares of Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl dropped 8.4 percent.
    Technical indicators pointed to a further slide in the main
index to 1,200 level, with market concerns remaining over the
ongoing political problems, said Teerasak Tanavarakul, an
analyst at CIMB Securities.
    Anti-government protesters have planned a mass rally to shut
down Bangkok from Jan. 13, calling for national reform to
precede the election while security agencies were considering
declaring a state of emergency to deal with the protest.
    Thai baht lost for a 10th straight day against the
dollar. 
    Philippine index climbed 1.6 percent to 5,984.26, the
highest close since Dec. 9, led by a 7.4 percent jump in shares
of First Gen Corp. The Philippine bourse reported a
net foreign buying of 395.7 million peso ($8.9 million).
    Other markets ended mixed, with profit booking weighing on
Malaysia and Vietnam, the region's outperformers
last year.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   383.50        388.37       -1.25 
 Singapore          3174.65       3167.43       +0.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1852.95       1866.96       -0.75
 Bangkok            1230.77       1298.71       -5.23
 Jakarta            4327.27       4274.18       +1.24
 Manila             5984.26       5889.83       +1.60
 Ho Chi Minh         504.51        504.63       -0.02
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         105,365,400          192,711,620      
 Kuala Lumpur       66,306,000          115,035,660      
 
 Bangkok             6,318,134            5,317,031      
 Jakarta         2,269,480,500        2,977,989,983    
 Manila                 80,342               72,333    
 Ho Chi Minh            57,718               94,463

