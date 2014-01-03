SE Asia Stocks-Down; Thai shares reel under political protests

BANGKOK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks retreated on Friday, along with weakness in broader Asia, with Thai shares hitting a fresh 16-month closing low as domestic political protests escalated. The Thai SET index ended down 0.5 percent at 1,224.62, recouping some of its earlier losses amid short-covering in large-caps such as Advanced Info Service and Kasikornbank. It was down 5.7 percent on the week, the worst since August 2013 and Southeast Asia's worst performer. Concerns over a possible delay in the Feb. 2 election and active short-selling helped spur Thursday's sell-off when the index plunged more than 5 percent. Anti-government protesters have planned mass rallies to shut down Bangkok on Jan. 13, calling for political reform before the polls while the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship would stage a mass rally to counter the planned anti-government demonstrations. Stocks in Singapore ended nine sessions of gains, falling 1.4 percent on the day and 0.6 percent on the week, while Malaysia lost 1 percent to a near two-week low, with a weekly loss of 1.4 percent, its first in seven weeks. Vietnam inched up 0.2 percent as real-estate stocks gained after the central bank cut home loan rates, with a weekly loss of 0.2 percent. Indonesia slid 1.6 percent to a one-week closing low while the Philippines was down 0.6 percent, both ending the week around 1 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 379.67 383.33 -0.96 Singapore 3131.47 3174.65 -1.36 Kuala Lumpur 1834.74 1852.95 -0.98 Bangkok 1224.62 1230.77 -0.50 Jakarta 4257.66 4327.27 -1.61 Manila 5947.93 5984.26 -0.61 Ho Chi Minh 505.37 504.51 +0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 379.67 388.37 -2.24 Singapore 3131.47 3167.43 -1.14 Kuala Lumpur 1834.74 1866.96 -1.73 Bangkok 1224.62 1298.71 -5.70 Jakarta 4257.66 4274.18 -0.39 Manila 5947.93 5889.83 +0.99 Ho Chi Minh 505.37 504.63 +0.15 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 133,084,900 190,505,640 Kuala Lumpur 96,226,900 110,109,077 Bangkok 5,265,556 5,322,809 Jakarta 2,186,911,500 2,946,130,917 Manila 74,931 71,601 Ho Chi Minh 55,600 92,815