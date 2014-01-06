FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares at 16-mth lows; Indonesia falls on selling in large caps
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 6, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares at 16-mth lows; Indonesia falls on selling in large caps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Thai stocks hit 16-month lows on
Monday as concerns over the impact of political turmoil on the
economy spurred selling in shares of banking and telecoms firms
while Indonesian stocks fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks
on active selling in large caps.
    The Thai SET index fell 0.9 percent to 1,213.17,
slipping at one point to 1,205.44, the lowest since August 2012.
Shares of Kasikornbank, Advanced Info Service
 and Siam Commercial Bank were among the
actively traded stocks.
    Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expected the index
to move in a range of 1,200-1,240 on the day while KGI
Securities said the domestic political turmoil would keep the
market rangebound.
    "The market still lacks clear direction. While it fell
sharply last week discounting the current political turmoil, any
concrete rebound is unlikely due to persisting uncertainty on
politics," KGI strategists wrote in a report.
    Thousands of anti-government protesters marched through the
Thai capital on Sunday, a prelude to a broader action next week
when they say they will shut down Bangkok in their bid to
scuttle a February election and topple Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra.  
    Jakarta's Composite Index shed 1 percent to
4,216.68, having hit 4,204.08, the lowest since Dec. 24, led
down by shares of Adaro Energy and Bank Negara
Indonesia.
    The index is expected to continue its weakening trend and
trade in a 4,234-4,282 range, broker Trimegah Securities said.
    A rise in Indonesia's government bond yield prompted market
sell-offs in large caps on Friday on expectations the yield
would rise further in line with the outlook for U.S. government
bonds, Trimegah Securities said.
    "There could be some follow-up selling from last week," an
analyst at Trimegah said.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, the
Philippines and Vietnam traded largely in a tight
range amid weaknesses in Asian shares after growth in China's
services sector slowed sharply last month. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   377.78        379.62       -0.49
 Singapore          3130.12       3131.47       -0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1834.99       1834.74       +0.01
 Bangkok            1213.17       1224.62       -0.93
 Jakarta            4216.68       4257.66       -0.96
 Manila             5966.85       5947.93       +0.32
 Ho Chi Minh         505.73        505.37       +0.07

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.