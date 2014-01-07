FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weak; Thai shares gain for second day
January 7, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weak; Thai shares gain for second day

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Thai stocks jumped on Tuesday,
outperforming others in Southeast Asia, as higher oil prices
bolstered buying in energy stocks and shares of Thai Airways
International recovered from five sessions of falls
after a positive earnings guidance for 2014.
    The Thai index ended up 2.6 percent at 1,262.36,
extending gains into a second day and bouncing from the oversold
mark for the first time since Dec. 27, with its 14-day Relative
Strength Index at 33.8 at Tuesday's close.
    The rebound helped the benchmark trim some of its losses
since November amid ongoing political tensions while caution
remained ahead of a mass shutdown of the capital on Jan. 13 by
anti-government protesters calling for a reform of the political
system to precede the election. 
    Shares of energy firm PTT Pcl rallied 6.4 percent,
the top gainer on the energy index, while Thai Airways
jumped 5.7 percent after acting President Chokchai Panyayong saw
the carrier returning to a profit in 2014. 
    Other regional markets ended mostly lower, with Indonesia
 and the Philippines easing amid currency
weaknesses. 
    Singapore and Malaysia retreated from early
highs in line with weak Asian markets. 
    Vietnam edged up 0.2 percent, with banking shares
rising after the government said a strategic foreign investor
will be allowed to own a maximum 20 percent of a Vietnamese bank
from late next month, from 15 percent now. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   379.39        379.28       +0.03
 Singapore          3120.88       3123.82       -0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.11       1829.18       -0.22
 Bangkok            1262.36       1230.84       +2.56
 Jakarta            4175.81       4202.81       -0.64
 Manila             5947.44       5985.81       -0.64
 Ho Chi Minh         510.12        509.10       +0.20
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   379.39        388.37       -2.31 
 Singapore          3120.88       3167.43       -1.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.11       1866.96       -2.24
 Bangkok            1262.36       1298.71       -2.80
 Jakarta            4175.81       4274.18       -2.30
 Manila             5947.44       5889.83       +0.98
 Ho Chi Minh         510.12        504.63       +1.09
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         169,757,700          188,794,220      
 Kuala Lumpur      102,195,400          105,339,070      
 
 Bangkok             5,068,249            5,287,086      
 Jakarta         2,384,719,900        2,881,386,460    
 Manila                 68,776               71,657    
 Ho Chi Minh            74,364               87,616

