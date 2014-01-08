FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Snap falling streak; Thai shares retreat
#Financials
January 8, 2014 / 10:28 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Snap falling streak; Thai shares retreat

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Wednesday, with Singapore and Indonesia
recovering from three sessions of falls while Malaysia marked
its first gain in six sessions, as strong U.S. trade data
bolstered sentiment across Asia. 
    Thai shares bucked the trend as investors booked quick
profits in shares such as Airports of Thailand amid
domestic political tensions. The SET index was down 0.4
percent at 1,257.73 after a rally in the previous session.
    "The big picture is still the political protests and the
election uncertainty which could keep the market moving in a
narrow range in the near term," said Teerawut Kanniphakkul,
strategist at CIMB Securities. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed 1 percent
after a 1.7 percent drop in the past three sessions, while
Malaysia's benchmark ended up 0.3 percent, trimming some
of the 2.6 percent drop over the past five trading days.
    Bargain hunting emerged in laggard large caps such as
Singapore's United Overseas Bank, Malaysia's Tenaga
Nasional and Philippine Universal Robina Corp
, which were among the top regional performers.
    Local buyers dominated most bourses while foreign investors
led sellers. Stock exchanges and Thomson Reuters data showed net
foreign selling of about $5 million each in Malaysia and the
Philippines, with almost $9 million in Indonesia. 
    In Jakarta, mining shares rose 1.7 percent,
outperforming the broader benchmark which was up 0.6
percent, after the government sought to ease a looming mineral
export ban. 
    Vietnam rose for a fourth session, closing up 0.74
percent at a near 7-month high, led by strong rises in shares of
the energy sector and securities firms on positive investor
sentiment. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   381.71        379.63       +0.55
 Singapore          3150.65       3120.88       +0.95
 Kuala Lumpur       1831.30       1825.11       +0.34
 Bangkok            1257.73       1262.36       -0.37
 Jakarta            4200.59       4175.81       +0.59
 Manila             5986.48       5947.44       +0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         513.90        510.12       +0.74
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   381.71        388.37       -1.71
 Singapore          3150.65       3167.43       -0.53
 Kuala Lumpur       1831.30       1866.96       -1.91
 Bangkok            1257.73       1298.71       -3.16
 Jakarta            4200.59       4274.18       -1.72
 Manila             5986.48       5889.83       +1.64
 Ho Chi Minh         513.90        504.63       +1.84
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         158,504,200          184,022,437      
 Kuala Lumpur      118,625,900          105,121,080      
 
 Bangkok             4,690,267            5,263,503      
 Jakarta         2,300,216,600        2,860,760,573    
 Manila                 55,906               70,412    
 Ho Chi Minh            70,297               86,849

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
