SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional gains; Thai shares bounce back
January 13, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional gains; Thai shares bounce back

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Thai shares jumped 2.2 percent
to their highest in more than two weeks on Monday as a proposal
to put off the Feb. 2 election triggered short covering, but low
volumes suggested investors remained cautious as political
protests intensified in Bangkok.
    The benchmark SET index closed at 1,283.56, the
highest since Dec. 27. Among top gainers, Airports of Thailand
 surged 5.2 percent and Advanced Info Service 
gained 4.8 percent, both recovering from early losses.
    Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has invited leaders
of anti-government protesters and political parties to discuss
an Election Commission proposal to push back the date of the
snap election she called. 
    Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters occupied
parts of central Bangkok on Monday, meeting no resistance from
the authorities, ratcheting up a two-month agitation to force
the resignation of Prime Minister Yingluck. 
    Sentiment in the region was broadly positive as weak U.S.
jobs data on Friday revived expectations the Federal Reserve
will keep interest rates low for longer. 
    Among outperformers, Indonesia climbed 3.2 percent
to its highest close in nearly eight weeks, with foreign
investors buying a net $159 million, while the Philippines
 rose 1.7 percent, with net foreign buying of $5.6
million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
 
    Indonesia will be shut on Tuesday for a public holiday.
    In its first-quarter report, HSBC Global Research upgraded
Malaysian shares to overweight, citing its defensive
qualities and high dividend yields and upgraded Philippine
stocks to overweight due to its strong economic fundamental.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   387.38        381.57       +1.52
 Singapore          3135.49       3143.87       -0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1834.97       1826.61       +0.46
 Bangkok            1283.56       1255.45       +2.24
 Jakarta            4390.77       4254.97       +3.19
 Manila             5940.67       5842.88       +1.67
 Ho Chi Minh         521.11        518.94       +0.42
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   387.38        388.37       -0.25
 Singapore          3135.49       3167.43       -1.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1834.97       1866.96       -1.71
 Bangkok            1283.56       1298.71       -1.17
 Jakarta            4390.77       4274.18       +2.73
 Manila             5940.67       5889.83       +0.86
 Ho Chi Minh         521.11        504.63       +3.27
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         144,893,400          179,413,070      
 Kuala Lumpur       83,731,700          101,616,413      
 
 Bangkok             4,337,186            5,039,698      
 Jakarta         4,843,527,300        2,874,780,883    
 Manila                 93,623               66,819    
 Ho Chi Minh            71,994               86,536

