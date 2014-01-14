SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares rise for 2nd day amid protests

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose for a second day in moderate volumes on Tuesday amid selective buying in beaten-down large caps while stocks in Singapore and the Philippines slipped into negative territory in line with Asian stock weakness. Thai key SET index climbed 1 percent, building on Monday's 2.2 percent rise, to 1,295.87, the highest close in more than two weeks. Tourism related stocks such as Airports of Thailand jumped 4.3 percent after earlier falls. The Thai baht touched a near three-week high on Tuesday as investors covered short positions in the wake of large-scale anti-government protests in Bangkok which have so far remained peaceful. Emerging markets fund manager Mark Mobius said Thailand's past resilience to crises made him committed to its economy. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.4 percent, the Philippine main index ended a tad 0.1 percent lower while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.6 percent. Philippine bourse said foreign investors were net buyers of 66.2 million peso ($1.48 million). Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.23 percent, extending its gain for an eighth sessions, at 522.31, the highest close in seven months. Stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia were shut for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 387.82 387.36 +0.12 Singapore 3123.75 3135.49 -0.37 Bangkok 1295.87 1283.56 +0.96 Manila 5935.56 5940.67 -0.09 Ho Chi Minh 522.31 521.11 +0.23 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 387.82 388.37 -0.14 Singapore 3123.75 3167.43 -1.38 Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 -1.71 Bangkok 1295.87 1298.71 -0.22 Jakarta -- 4274.18 +2.73 Manila 5935.56 5889.83 +0.78 Ho Chi Minh 522.31 504.63 +3.50 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 209,054,700 179,601,727 Bangkok 5,926,818 5,014,031 Manila 88,971 68,186 Ho Chi Minh 94,865 85,561