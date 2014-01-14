FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares rise for 2nd day amid protests
January 14, 2014

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares rise for 2nd day amid protests

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose for a second
day in moderate volumes on Tuesday amid selective buying in
beaten-down large caps while stocks in Singapore and the
Philippines slipped into negative territory in line with Asian
stock weakness.
    Thai key SET index climbed 1 percent, building on
Monday's 2.2 percent rise, to 1,295.87, the highest close in
more than two weeks. Tourism related stocks such as Airports of
Thailand jumped 4.3 percent after earlier falls.
    The Thai baht touched a near three-week high on Tuesday as
investors covered short positions in the wake of large-scale
anti-government protests in Bangkok which have so far remained
peaceful.  
    Emerging markets fund manager Mark Mobius said Thailand's
past resilience to crises made him committed to its economy.
 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.4
percent, the Philippine main index ended a tad 0.1
percent lower while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan slipped 0.6 percent. 
    Philippine bourse said foreign investors were net buyers of
66.2 million peso ($1.48 million).
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.23 percent,
extending its gain for an eighth sessions, at 522.31, the
highest close in seven months. 
    Stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia were shut
for a public holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   387.82        387.36       +0.12
 Singapore          3123.75       3135.49       -0.37
 Bangkok            1295.87       1283.56       +0.96
 Manila             5935.56       5940.67       -0.09
 Ho Chi Minh         522.31        521.11       +0.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   387.82        388.37       -0.14
 Singapore          3123.75       3167.43       -1.38
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1866.96       -1.71
 Bangkok            1295.87       1298.71       -0.22
 Jakarta               --         4274.18       +2.73
 Manila             5935.56       5889.83       +0.78
 Ho Chi Minh         522.31        504.63       +3.50
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         209,054,700          179,601,727      
 Bangkok             5,926,818            5,014,031      
 Manila                 88,971               68,186    
 Ho Chi Minh            94,865               85,561

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
