#Basic Materials
January 15, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares turn lower; others mixed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thai shares snapped two days of
gains and dropped 1.5 percent on Wednesday amid profit-booking
in large-caps while Indonesian stocks rose on optimism about the
government's ban on exporting unprocessed minerals.
    The Thai SET index fell to 1,277.03 after a bout of
selling near the key 1,300 level, with large-caps 
leading the way, including PTT, PTT Exploratiovn and
Production and Advanced Info Service.
    The selling came in moderate trading volume while brokers
said the domestic political uncertainty would keep the market
volatile in the near term.
    The Thai government has confirmed a general election will be
held as planned on Feb. 2 despite mounting pressure from
protesters. 
    Indonesia's main index rose 1.2 percent to a
two-month closing high of 4,441.59, with strong buying in shares
of nickel producer Vale Indonesia, which jumped 8.7
percent, the top gainer in large caps. 
    Fitch Ratings said the last-minute intervention by
Indonesia's politicians to avert a significant disruption of
mining activity and exports, should limit any further stress on
the sovereign rating for now. 
    Foreign investors bought Indonesian shares worth a net $90
million on Wednesday, after around $160 million of net purchases
on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Share indexes in the region ended mixed, with Singapore
 rising 0.6 percent after four sessions of falls while
Vietnam rose 0.8 percent on market talk that the
government would soon raise foreign holdings in listed firms.
  
    Stocks in Malaysia slipped while the Philippines
 trimmed some earlier gains amid currency weakness and
foreign selling. 
    Malaysia posted a net foreign selling of 354 million ringgit
($108.47 million) while the Philippines reported a net 280
million peso ($6.26 million) of sales by foreign investors,
stock exchange data showed.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.98        387.75       -0.71
 Singapore          3143.25       3123.75       +0.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1824.03       1834.97       -0.60
 Bangkok            1277.03       1295.87       -1.45
 Jakarta            4441.59       4390.77       +1.16
 Manila             5958.12       5935.56       +0.38
 Ho Chi Minh         526.68        522.31       +0.84
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.98        388.37       -0.87
 Singapore          3143.25       3167.43       -0.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1824.03       1866.96       -2.30
 Bangkok            1277.03       1298.71       -1.67
 Jakarta            4441.59       4274.18       +3.92
 Manila             5958.12       5889.83       +1.16
 Ho Chi Minh         526.68        504.63       +4.37
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         176,631,900          179,601,727      
 Kuala Lumpur      154,595,600          101,945,597      
 
 Bangkok             5,163,730            4,975,471      
 Jakarta         4,496,867,500        2,864,485,740    
 Manila                 55,636               68,373    
 Ho Chi Minh           127,582               86,133

