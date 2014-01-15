SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares turn lower; others mixed

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thai shares snapped two days of gains and dropped 1.5 percent on Wednesday amid profit-booking in large-caps while Indonesian stocks rose on optimism about the government's ban on exporting unprocessed minerals. The Thai SET index fell to 1,277.03 after a bout of selling near the key 1,300 level, with large-caps leading the way, including PTT, PTT Exploratiovn and Production and Advanced Info Service. The selling came in moderate trading volume while brokers said the domestic political uncertainty would keep the market volatile in the near term. The Thai government has confirmed a general election will be held as planned on Feb. 2 despite mounting pressure from protesters. Indonesia's main index rose 1.2 percent to a two-month closing high of 4,441.59, with strong buying in shares of nickel producer Vale Indonesia, which jumped 8.7 percent, the top gainer in large caps. Fitch Ratings said the last-minute intervention by Indonesia's politicians to avert a significant disruption of mining activity and exports, should limit any further stress on the sovereign rating for now. Foreign investors bought Indonesian shares worth a net $90 million on Wednesday, after around $160 million of net purchases on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed. Share indexes in the region ended mixed, with Singapore rising 0.6 percent after four sessions of falls while Vietnam rose 0.8 percent on market talk that the government would soon raise foreign holdings in listed firms. Stocks in Malaysia slipped while the Philippines trimmed some earlier gains amid currency weakness and foreign selling. Malaysia posted a net foreign selling of 354 million ringgit ($108.47 million) while the Philippines reported a net 280 million peso ($6.26 million) of sales by foreign investors, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.98 387.75 -0.71 Singapore 3143.25 3123.75 +0.62 Kuala Lumpur 1824.03 1834.97 -0.60 Bangkok 1277.03 1295.87 -1.45 Jakarta 4441.59 4390.77 +1.16 Manila 5958.12 5935.56 +0.38 Ho Chi Minh 526.68 522.31 +0.84 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.98 388.37 -0.87 Singapore 3143.25 3167.43 -0.76 Kuala Lumpur 1824.03 1866.96 -2.30 Bangkok 1277.03 1298.71 -1.67 Jakarta 4441.59 4274.18 +3.92 Manila 5958.12 5889.83 +1.16 Ho Chi Minh 526.68 504.63 +4.37 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 176,631,900 179,601,727 Kuala Lumpur 154,595,600 101,945,597 Bangkok 5,163,730 4,975,471 Jakarta 4,496,867,500 2,864,485,740 Manila 55,636 68,373 Ho Chi Minh 127,582 86,133