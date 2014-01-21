SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thai shares lead amid rate-cut hopes

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose on Tuesday as expectations of interest rate cut bolstered broader sentiment, while most Southeast Asian stock markets rebounded in line with gains in Asian stock markets. The key SET index was up 0.9 percent at 1,301.61 by midday, with players piling into large caps after their recent falls. Shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand climbed 3.8 percent after a 5 percent drop over the past two sessions and telecom operator Advanced Info Service rose 1.4 percent, recouping some losses over the past two days. The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday to help the economy cope with prolonged political unrest. Brokers expect profit-taking around key 1,300 level, citing the large-scale anti-government protests in Bangkok which entered the second week, showing no signs of ending soon as the group's demand for Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to step down has not been met. "The political uncertainty and weaker economy could keep the market in check at this point. But today we see expectations about rate cut helped make growth and dividend yielding stocks more attractive," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, a senior analyst at broker Thanachart Securities. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia edged slightly higher as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 percent. Among weak spots in the region, shares of cement companies such as Semen Indonesia and Indocement slipped amid concerns about the impact of flooding in the country on sales, brokers said. Stocks in the Philippines eased 0.1 percent after four sessions of gains, while Vietnam fell 0.5 percent ending 12 sessions of rises. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0544 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.34 383.93 +0.37 Singapore 3138.72 3128.79 +0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1815.12 1807.59 +0.42 Bangkok 1301.61 1289.99 +0.90 Jakarta 4447.73 4431.57 +0.36 Manila 5998.09 6005.60 -0.13 Ho Chi Minh 550.68 553.67 -0.54