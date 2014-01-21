FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares rebound; Philippines near 7-week high
#Industrials
January 21, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares rebound; Philippines near 7-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Thai shares snapped two sessions
of falls on Tuesday, helped by selective buying in large-caps
such as Airports of Thailand while Philippine stocks
rose to their highest in almost seven weeks amid a fall in the
peso and on foreign buying.
    The Thai SET index closed up 0.2 percent at
1,293.10, coming off its day high of 1,304.28, amid expectations
that the Bank of Thailand would cut its benchmark interest rate
on Wednesday, but caution about the political protests weighed.
  
    The Philippine main index extended gains for a fifth
session, up 0.2 percent at 6,019.24, the highest since Dec. 5
last year, led by a 2.5 percent jump in shares of Philippine
Long Distance Telephone, the country's biggest firm by
market value.
    The Philippine bourse said foreign investors bought shares
worth a net 247 million peso ($5.47 million).
    The Philippine peso fell to a more-than-three-year
low as investors continued to bet on further reductions in the
U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus. 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia
 posted modest gains in line with Asian stock markets,
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 up 0.2 percent. 
    Stocks in Vietnam pared earlier losses to close up
1.13 percent, boosted by foreign funds buying blue-chips.
 
            
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.37        383.93       +0.11
 Singapore          3133.76       3128.79       +0.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.34       1807.59       +0.43
 Bangkok            1293.10       1289.99       +0.24
 Jakarta            4452.50       4431.57       +0.47
 Manila             6019.24       6005.60       +0.23
 Ho Chi Minh         559.91        553.67       +1.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.37        388.37       -1.03
 Singapore          3133.76       3167.43       -1.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.34       1866.96       -2.76
 Bangkok            1293.10       1298.71       -0.43
 Jakarta            4452.50       4274.18       +4.17
 Manila             6019.24       5889.83       +2.20
 Ho Chi Minh         559.91        504.63      +10.95
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         150,743,300          173,041,960      
 Kuala Lumpur      132,058,900          105,531,203      
 
 Bangkok             4,894,389            4,952,140      
 Jakarta         3,201,539,600        2,898,539,393    
 Manila                 57,759               66,023    
 Ho Chi Minh           100,920               87,109

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
