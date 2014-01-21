SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares rebound; Philippines near 7-week high

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Thai shares snapped two sessions of falls on Tuesday, helped by selective buying in large-caps such as Airports of Thailand while Philippine stocks rose to their highest in almost seven weeks amid a fall in the peso and on foreign buying. The Thai SET index closed up 0.2 percent at 1,293.10, coming off its day high of 1,304.28, amid expectations that the Bank of Thailand would cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, but caution about the political protests weighed. The Philippine main index extended gains for a fifth session, up 0.2 percent at 6,019.24, the highest since Dec. 5 last year, led by a 2.5 percent jump in shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone, the country's biggest firm by market value. The Philippine bourse said foreign investors bought shares worth a net 247 million peso ($5.47 million). The Philippine peso fell to a more-than-three-year low as investors continued to bet on further reductions in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia posted modest gains in line with Asian stock markets, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 percent. Stocks in Vietnam pared earlier losses to close up 1.13 percent, boosted by foreign funds buying blue-chips. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.37 383.93 +0.11 Singapore 3133.76 3128.79 +0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1815.34 1807.59 +0.43 Bangkok 1293.10 1289.99 +0.24 Jakarta 4452.50 4431.57 +0.47 Manila 6019.24 6005.60 +0.23 Ho Chi Minh 559.91 553.67 +1.13 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.37 388.37 -1.03 Singapore 3133.76 3167.43 -1.06 Kuala Lumpur 1815.34 1866.96 -2.76 Bangkok 1293.10 1298.71 -0.43 Jakarta 4452.50 4274.18 +4.17 Manila 6019.24 5889.83 +2.20 Ho Chi Minh 559.91 504.63 +10.95 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 150,743,300 173,041,960 Kuala Lumpur 132,058,900 105,531,203 Bangkok 4,894,389 4,952,140 Jakarta 3,201,539,600 2,898,539,393 Manila 57,759 66,023 Ho Chi Minh 100,920 87,109