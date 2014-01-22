FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker; Thai down on political concerns, Manila up
January 22, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker; Thai down on political concerns, Manila up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Thai shares fell on Wednesday as a state
of emergency began in the capital, while other Southeast Asian
markets traded slightly weaker with sentiment dented by the
possibility of more cuts in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus.
    The Thai SET index underperformed the region and was
down 0.5 percent to a near one-week low by 0813 GMT.  
    A pro-government leader was shot and wounded on Wednesday in
Thailand's northeast, a stronghold of Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra, as a 60-day state of emergency began in and around
Bangkok where protesters are trying to force her from power.
 
    Other markets traded mixed amid lower appetite for risky
assets with many investors expecting the U.S. central bank to
further trim its bond buying next week. 
    The Malaysian and Vietnam indexes were down
0.2 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. 
    Manila outperformed the region with a 2 percent gain
as the IMF raised its growth forecast to 6.3 percent this year
from 6 percent, with the country likely to benefit from faster
growth in advanced economies and typhoon rebuilding.
     
    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0813 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.50        384.17       +0.33
 Singapore          3132.83       3133.76       -0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1812.44       1815.34       -0.16
 Bangkok            1286.71       1293.10       -0.49
 Jakarta            4462.87       4452.50       +0.23
 Manila             6139.86       6019.24       +2.00
 Ho Chi Minh         551.92        559.91       -1.43

