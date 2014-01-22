FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Manila outperforms after IMF growth revision; Thai down
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 22, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Manila outperforms after IMF growth revision; Thai down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks jumped to their highest
in more than seven weeks after the IMF raised the country's
growth forecast, while other markets ended mixed over
possibility of more cuts in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus.
    The Philippines stock index jumped 2 percent to
6,139.86 points, its highest close since Dec. 3, led by banks.
    The index would test 6150-6300 level after surpassing the
key barrier of 6,000, said Jonathan Ravelas, chief market
strategist at BDO Unibank Inc, in a Twitter message.
    The IMF on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for
Philippines to 6.3 percent this year from 6 percent, with the
country likely to benefit from faster growth in advanced
economies and typhoon rebuilding. 
    Thai market fell as its central bank surprisingly kept its
benchmark interest rate unchanged, contending that the country's
months-long political unrest should only have a short-term
impact on growth. 
    The Thai SET index underperformed the region with a
0.2 percent fall amid lingering political unrest in the capital.
    A pro-government leader was shot and wounded on Wednesday in
Thailand's northeast, a stronghold of Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra, as a 60-day state of emergency began in and around
Bangkok where protesters are trying to force her from power.
 
    Other markets traded mixed amid lower appetite for risky
assets with many investors expecting the U.S. central bank to
further trim its bond buying next week. 
    The Malaysian and Vietnam indexes were down
0.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively, while Singapore
 ended steady. Indonesia's stock index ended 0.6
percent firmer. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.22        384.17       +1.05
 Singapore          3133.74       3133.76        0.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1814.10       1815.34       -0.07
 Bangkok            1290.49       1293.10       -0.20
 Jakarta            4477.49       4452.50       +0.56
 Manila             6139.86       6019.24       +2.00
 Ho Chi Minh         551.92        559.91       -1.43
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.22        388.37       -0.81
 Singapore          3133.74       3167.43       -1.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1814.10       1866.96       -2.83
 Bangkok            1290.49       1298.71       -0.63
 Jakarta            4477.49       4274.18       +4.76
 Manila             6139.86       5889.83       +4.25
 Ho Chi Minh         551.92        504.63       +9.37
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         156,776,300          171,463,923      
 Kuala Lumpur      169,743,400          105,970,150      
 
 Bangkok             4,320,354            4,860,892      
 Jakarta         3,291,638,300        2,906,301,357    
 Manila                 88,608               66,398    
 Ho Chi Minh           125,282               87,063

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.