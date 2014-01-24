SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weak on Chinese growth concerns; Thai shares gain

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets eased on Friday as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data and the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve further trimming its bond buying next week hit sentiment. The Jakarta Composite Index was 0.9 percent down by midday led by financials, after hitting a near three-month high in the previous session, having gained 1.9 percent in the four straight sessions through Thursday. The fall was partly caused by the correction in Wall Street last night and the weakness of the rupiah, said John Teja, director of Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities. "After rebounding since the beginning of January, the equity market looks to be taking a pause and potentially moving sideways for the time being," he added. The rupiah slid as much as 0.7 percent in early trade. Cautious investors are awaiting directions from the Fed, which some market players expect to further trim its bond buying next week even as Chinese manufacturing data pointed to a mild slowdown in the new year. Singapore eased 0.9 percent to a near five-week low, heading for its biggest weekly loss in more than 3-1/2 months, with Keppel Corp falling 1.4 percent after reporting a 26 percent fall in 2013 net profit. Singapore shares have been the worst performers this week followed by Malaysia and Thailand. Malaysia was down 0.3 percent, trading at a five-week low. However, Thai shares bucked the trend, rising 0.5 percent after Bangkok returned to calm after weeks of political unrest, extending the week's net gain to 1 percent, with foreign investors buying into risky assets on a net basis on Thursday for the first time this week. The Philippine share index, the best performer for the week, was up 0.4 percent, while Vietnam gained 0.9 percent as investors expect the foreign holdings ceiling in some listed firms to be raised soon. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0645 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.20 385.41 -0.31 Singapore 3073.89 3100.24 -0.85 Kuala Lumpur 1802.98 1808.31 -0.29 Bangkok 1314.45 1308.34 +0.47 Jakarta 4454.73 4496.04 -0.92 Manila 6195.64 6170.05 +0.41 Ho Chi Minh 558.41 553.55 +0.88