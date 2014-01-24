FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Chinese growth concerns weigh; Jakarta, S'pore down
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 24, 2014 / 11:08 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Chinese growth concerns weigh; Jakarta, S'pore down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia and Singapore fell on
Friday as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data and the
possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve further trimming its
bond buying next week hit sentiment.
    However, Thai shares gained after political unrest eased in
the capital. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index lost 1.3 percent, led by
financials and hurt by a weaker rupiah. 
    The index fell from a near three-month high hit in the
previous session, after having gained 1.9 percent in the four
straight sessions until Thursday. The rupiah slid as much as 0.7
percent in early trade. 
    Cautious investors are awaiting directions from the Fed,
which some market players expect to further trim its bond buying
next week even as Chinese manufacturing data pointed to a mild
slowdown in the new year. 
    Singapore eased 0.8 percent to a near five-week
low. The index fell 2.27 percent on week, its worst weekly
performance in the last 22 straight weeks, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
    Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp fell 1.8
percent on Friday, a day after it posted a 26 percent decline in
2013 net profit.
    Singapore shares have been the worst performers this week
followed by Malaysia and Thailand. Malaysia ended down
0.3 percent to a more than five-week low with a foreign outflow
of 56.33 million on Friday
    However, Thai shares bucked the trend, rising 0.5
percent after Bangkok returned to calm after weeks of political
unrest, extending the week's net gain to 1.5 percent. 
    Foreign investors sold only $4.87 million worth Thai share,
after buying a net $56.55 million worth of stocks on Thursday.
Bangkok suffered a $221.4 million outflow in seven straight
sessions through Wednesday.
    The Philippine share index, the best performer for
the week, closed up 0.4 percent, while Vietnam gained 1.2
percent as foreign investors stepped up buying, boosting some
blue chips and propping up the market as domestic traders sold
shares ahead of a long holiday. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   383.56        385.41       -0.48
 Singapore          3075.99       3100.24       -0.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1802.57       1808.31       -0.32
 Bangkok            1314.63       1308.34       +0.48
 Jakarta            4437.34       4496.04       -1.31
 Manila             6191.50       6170.05       +0.35
 Ho Chi Minh        5560.19        553.55       +1.20
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   383.56        388.37       -1.24
 Singapore          3075.99       3167.43       -2.89
 Kuala Lumpur       1802.57       1866.96       -3.45
 Bangkok            1314.63       1298.71       +1.23
 Jakarta            4437.34       4274.18       +3.82
 Manila             6191.50       5889.83       +5.12
 Ho Chi Minh         560.19        504.63      +11.01
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         236,024,500          170,420,877      
 Kuala Lumpur      163,902,800          108,684,303      
 
 Bangkok             4,626,810            4,830,736      
 Jakarta         2,406,845,000        2,914,909,307    
 Manila                 88,619               68,817    
 Ho Chi Minh            88,006               87,545

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.