SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia jumps on Asia rally; Thai shares lag
#Asia
January 29, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia jumps on Asia rally; Thai shares lag

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares jumped almost
2 percent while Malaysia and the Philippines also eked out gains
on Wednesday as Turkey's huge increase in interest rates
bolstered sentiment across Asia but Thai stocks retreated, wary
of risks ahead of Sunday's poll.
    Jakarta's Composite Index finished at 4,417.35 as
foreign investors returned to the battered market and large caps
such as Bank Mandiri and Telkom Indonesia 
recouped some of their recent losses.
    The Indonesian bourse recorded net foreign buying of 245
billion rupiah ($20.10 million) on Wednesday, its first in four
sessions.
    Malaysia's main index was up 0.45 percent, the
Philippines' main index gained 0.8 percent while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 1 percent. 
    Thai shares pared earlier gains, ending a tad lower
at 1,271.42 amid active selling in shares of Siam Commercial
Bank and Bangkok Bank.
    Players remained on the sidelines, with the market's trading
volume falling to 0.7 times of its full day average over the
past 30 sessions, as the Thai government pushed ahead with a
general election on Sunday despite warnings it could end in
violence. 
    Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 599 million baht
($18.21 million), adding to their net redemption of $205 million
over the past three sessions.  
    Singapore underperformed peers, down 0.5 percent as
investors trimmed positions ahead of the Lunar New Year
holidays.
    Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines will be closed on
Friday for a Lunar New Year holiday, while Malaysia will remain
shut on Thursday and Friday.
    Vietnam was closed for a second day on Wednesday for
the country's Lunar New Year festival. Trading will resume on
Thursday, Feb. 6. 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   378.78        377.35       +0.38
 Singapore          3047.93       3062.41       -0.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1789.23       1781.25       +0.45
 Bangkok            1271.42       1271.29       -0.03
 Jakarta            4417.35       4341.65       +1.74
 Manila             6069.84       6022.81       +0.78
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   378.78        388.37       -2.47
 Singapore          3047.93       3167.43       -3.77
 Kuala Lumpur       1789.23       1866.96       -4.16
 Bangkok            1271.42       1298.71       -2.10
 Jakarta            4417.35       4274.18       +3.35
 Manila             6069.84       5889.83       +3.06
 Ho Chi Minh           --          504.63      +10.28
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         177,521,800          168,054,623      
 Kuala Lumpur      125,884,500          113,894,573      
 
 Bangkok             3,433,528            4,798,864      
 Jakarta         2,926,037,900        2,851,924,670    
 Manila                104,614               72,388

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
