SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; Thai SET breaches 1,300 mark

BANGKOK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, with the Philippines outperforming and Indonesia hitting a two-week high, buoyed by higher Asian shares and signs the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report could put some global growth concerns to rest. A rally in large caps, led by shares of Philippine Long Distance and Telephone, the country's top firm by market value, sent the index up 1.7 percent. The measure of the top 30 listed firms trimmed its losses so far in the week to 0.3 percent. Brokers said the positive outlook on the domestic economy and inflation was supportive to sentiment. "There's no concerns on the local front including forecasts on GDP and inflation. The market is really watching movements overseas and in the U.S., and so, it rose strongly today," said a senior analyst at Eagle Equities in Manila. The Philippine central bank kept the overnight borrowing rate at a record low of 3.5 percent, as expected, on Thursday, contending inflation was manageable. Indonesia's main index was up 0.9 percent at 4,465.61, the highest since Jan. 24. Singapore rose almost 1 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9 percent by 0638 GMT. U.S. stocks posted their best day of the year on Thursday after a drop in applications for unemployment insurance boosted confidence in the economy and Disney's results overshot expectations. The Thai SET index was up 0.6 percent at 1,302.69 at midday, led higher by large cap PTT. Broker Phillip Securities capped the index's resistance at 1,310, citing political risks after the inconclusive Feb. 2 polls. "Domestic political uncertainty continued to weigh on the economy in the near term if a new government cannot be formed," it said in a report. Thailand's inability to form a new government has left the country facing a slow-burn budget crisis, with a costly rice-buying scheme close to collapse and public investment plans that were meant to support the flagging economy under threat. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.6 percent as investors extended their selling of blue chips after strong gains in January. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0638 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 382.05 379.14 +0.77 Singapore 3015.66 2988.27 +0.92 Kuala Lumpur 1804.26 1797.90 +0.35 Bangkok 1302.69 1295.24 +0.58 Jakarta 4465.61 4424.71 +0.92 Manila 6012.04 5914.59 +1.65 Ho Chi Minh 551.51 554.68 -0.57