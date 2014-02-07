FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine leads gains; Thailand flat
February 7, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine leads gains; Thailand flat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Major Southeast Asian stock
markets gained on Friday on hopes U.S. non-farm payrolls data
could put some global growth concerns to rest, with the
Philippines an outperformer amid a rise in the peso and
foreign-led buying in large-caps.
    The Philippine index jumped 1.6 percent, trimming its
loss on the week to 0.5 percent. Shares of Philippine Long
Distance Telephone, the most actively traded, soared
1.7 percent.
    The Philippine peso hit its highest level since
Jan. 15 on Friday while the local bourse said foreign investors
bought shares worth a net 428.5 million peso ($9.48 million) on
the day.
    Stocks in Singapore rose 0.8 percent, hovering
around a one-week high and ending the week down 0.5 percent.
Malaysia closed up 0.6 percent at its highest level
since Jan. 22, notching up a weekly gain of 0.3 percent.
    Indonesia ended up 1 percent, gaining 1.1 percent on
the week. Thailand trimmed earlier gains, inching up 0.1
percent amid domestic political uncertainty. 
 
    Shares of Thai Airways International reversed
earlier gains and fell 1.5 percent to its lowest close since
Jan. 30, after employees of the national carrier said they plan
to "go slow" at work next week and call for its chairman and
acting president to resign for running the airline into losses.
 
    
For Asian Companies click:  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   381.64        379.14       +0.66
 Singapore          3013.14       2988.27       +0.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1808.59       1797.90       +0.59
 Bangkok            1296.49       1295.24       +0.10
 Jakarta            4466.67       4424.71       +0.95
 Manila             6011.14       5914.59       +1.63
 Ho Chi Minh         549.76        554.68       -0.89
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   381.64        388.37       -1.73
 Singapore          3013.14       3167.43       -4.87
 Kuala Lumpur       1808.59       1866.96       -3.13
 Bangkok            1296.49       1298.71       -0.17
 Jakarta            4466.67       4274.18       +4.50
 Manila             6011.14       5889.83       +2.06
 Ho Chi Minh         549.76        504.63       +8.94
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         245,264,200          175,274,010      
 Kuala Lumpur      159,831,300          118,319,493      
 
 Bangkok             7,287,413            4,598,075      
 Jakarta         3,773,466,200        2,767,606,257    
 Manila                 80,929               70,521      
 Ho Chi Minh           124,967               88,687

