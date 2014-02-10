FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai stocks fall amid farmer protests
February 10, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai stocks fall amid farmer protests

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks pared losses to
rise on Monday as active buying in midcaps such as Genting
Singapore outweighed concerns about a proposed reform
of market rules, while Thai shares retreated as protests by rice
farmers added to the political uncertainty.
    Singapore's main index ended up 0.1 percent at
3,017.20, bouncing off the day's low of 3,003.48. Genting
Singapore rose 1.8 percent and was the top percentage gainer,
buoyed by a brokerage upgrade and its plan to develop a $2.2
billion casino resort in South Korea. 
 
    Shares of bourse operator Singapore Exchange fell
1 percent, the biggest percentage loser on the benchmark, as the
proposed market reforms, released late on Friday, worried
investors of a possible fall in trading volumes. 
    The Thai SET index closed 0.5 percent lower from a
two-week closing high of 1,296.49 in the previous session, amid
political problems and technical-led selling around 1,300 level,
brokers said.
    More than 1,000 farmers protested outside the Thai
government's temporary headquarters on Monday over the state's
failure to pay for rice bought under a subsidy scheme that the
caretaker administration admits it is struggling to
fund. 
    Indonesian shares ended 0.4 percent lower, dragged
down by late selling as investors trimmed risk positions ahead
of Bank Indonesia's interest rate review later in the week.
Jakarta rallied last week, helped by a set of favourable
economic data.
    Malaysia rose 0.4 percent as local institutions led
buyers, while the Philippines was up 0.5 percent, with
foreign investors buying a net 43.6 million peso ($969,000),
stock exchange data showed.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.12 percent as
investors picked up blue chips that fell over the past few
sessions. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   381.75        381.62       +0.03
 Singapore          3017.20       3013.14       +0.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1816.14       1808.59       +0.42
 Bangkok            1290.66       1296.49       -0.45
 Jakarta            4450.75       4466.67       -0.36
 Manila             6042.25       6011.14       +0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         555.90        549.76       +1.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   381.75        388.37       -1.70
 Singapore          3017.20       3167.43       -4.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1816.14       1866.96       -2.72
 Bangkok            1290.66       1298.71       -0.62
 Jakarta            4450.78       4274.18       +4.13 
 Manila             6042.25       5889.83       +2.59
 Ho Chi Minh         555.90        504.63      +10.16
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         198,728,300          184,142,673      
 Kuala Lumpur      118,516,100          119,982,023      
 
 Bangkok             4,227,391            4,723,190      
 Jakarta         3,690,606,500        2,796,345,300    
 Manila                 76,107               70,204    
 Ho Chi Minh           110,187               90,400

