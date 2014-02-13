FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly flat to lower as profit taking sets in
February 13, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly flat to weaker on Thursday, with Indonesia bouncing
off lows after the central bank held key rates steady as
expected, while Thai shares ended lower ahead of a holiday.
    Jakarta's Composite Index closed down 0.1 percent,
with interest rate sensitive banks recouping early
losses and ending slightly higher. Data showed foreign investors
bought a net 142.4 billion rupiah ($11.78 million) of shares
.
    The gauge has gained about 5 percent so far this year, with
a recent set of positive economic data supportive to broader
sentiment.
    Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark reference rate
 unchanged at 7.5 percent and said its current-account
deficit had narrowed sharply in the fourth quarter.
 
    The rupiah hit its strongest in more than two
months on Thursday after the rate decision. 
    Thailand's SET index edged down 0.2 percent as
domestic political problems weighed on tourism shares such as
carrier Thai Airways International. The guage ended
the week up 1.2 percent, its second week of
gains. 
    Thai markets are shut on Friday for a public holiday, and
will reopen on Monday.
    Profit taking hit shares across the region, sending Malaysia
 0.5 percent lower after six sessions of rises, while the
Philippines fell for the first time in seven sessions,
closing down 0.2 percent.
    Market players picked up shares of Southeast Asian firms
which posted strong earnings.
    In Singapore, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd 
gained almost 2 percent after better-than-expected quarter
earnings, outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index
 which was up 0.2 percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   386.99        387.23       -0.06
 Singapore          3039.90       3035.45       +0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.15       1825.64       -0.47
 Bangkok            1311.87       1314.06       -0.17
 Jakarta            4491.66       4496.28       -0.10
 Manila             6101.72       6112.31       -0.17
 Ho Chi Minh         570.18        564.25       +1.05
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   386.99        388.37       -0.36
 Singapore          3039.90       3167.43       -4.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.15       1866.96       -2.67
 Bangkok            1311.87       1298.71       +1.01
 Jakarta            4491.66       4274.18       +5.09
 Manila             6101.72       5889.83       +3.60
 Ho Chi Minh         570.18        504.63      +12.99
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         209,310,200          187,096,037      
 Kuala Lumpur      103,558,900          125,920,960      
 
 Bangkok             5,895,602            4,794,145      
 Jakarta         2,931,782,800        2,959,935,313    
 Manila                 66,129               74,281    
 Ho Chi Minh           147,121               93,583

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
