SE Asia Stocks-Mostly flat to lower as profit taking sets in

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly flat to weaker on Thursday, with Indonesia bouncing off lows after the central bank held key rates steady as expected, while Thai shares ended lower ahead of a holiday. Jakarta's Composite Index closed down 0.1 percent, with interest rate sensitive banks recouping early losses and ending slightly higher. Data showed foreign investors bought a net 142.4 billion rupiah ($11.78 million) of shares . The gauge has gained about 5 percent so far this year, with a recent set of positive economic data supportive to broader sentiment. Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.5 percent and said its current-account deficit had narrowed sharply in the fourth quarter. The rupiah hit its strongest in more than two months on Thursday after the rate decision. Thailand's SET index edged down 0.2 percent as domestic political problems weighed on tourism shares such as carrier Thai Airways International. The guage ended the week up 1.2 percent, its second week of gains. Thai markets are shut on Friday for a public holiday, and will reopen on Monday. Profit taking hit shares across the region, sending Malaysia 0.5 percent lower after six sessions of rises, while the Philippines fell for the first time in seven sessions, closing down 0.2 percent. Market players picked up shares of Southeast Asian firms which posted strong earnings. In Singapore, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd gained almost 2 percent after better-than-expected quarter earnings, outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index which was up 0.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 386.99 387.23 -0.06 Singapore 3039.90 3035.45 +0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1817.15 1825.64 -0.47 Bangkok 1311.87 1314.06 -0.17 Jakarta 4491.66 4496.28 -0.10 Manila 6101.72 6112.31 -0.17 Ho Chi Minh 570.18 564.25 +1.05 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 386.99 388.37 -0.36 Singapore 3039.90 3167.43 -4.03 Kuala Lumpur 1817.15 1866.96 -2.67 Bangkok 1311.87 1298.71 +1.01 Jakarta 4491.66 4274.18 +5.09 Manila 6101.72 5889.83 +3.60 Ho Chi Minh 570.18 504.63 +12.99 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 209,310,200 187,096,037 Kuala Lumpur 103,558,900 125,920,960 Bangkok 5,895,602 4,794,145 Jakarta 2,931,782,800 2,959,935,313 Manila 66,129 74,281 Ho Chi Minh 147,121 93,583