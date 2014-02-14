FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Jakarta breaches 4,500 mark
February 14, 2014

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Jakarta breaches 4,500 mark

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
edged higher on Friday, tracking strong Asian shares, with
Indonesia eking out small gains on the back of a stronger
rupiah.
    Asian shares rose on Friday while the U.S. dollar struggled
to regain traction after downbeat U.S. economic data pushed it
to a nearly three-week low against the euro.    
    Indonesia's main index breached the 4,500 mark in
morning trade, boosted by property sector which was up
1 percent by midday. Real estate developers Lippo Karawaci
 and Lippo Cikarang rose more than 1.6
percent each.
    The Indonesian rupiah hit a near 11-week high on
Friday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, as
investors snapped up the country's bonds after its current
account deficit narrowed sharply in the fourth
quarter. 
    "The stability of the exchange rate had a positive impact
for the JCI movement. U.S. stock indexes rise on Thursday,
followed by a rise in the main Asian stock indexes today is
expected to provide a boost for JCI to advance to the positive
territory," said Valbury Asia Securities in a note on Friday.
    Vietnamese index inched up 0.28 percent, led by gains
in Vietnam's largest listed firm, PetroVietNam Gas.
    The Philippine and Malaysian indexes were up
0.1 percent, while Singapore stocks were flat.    
    The Thai bourse is closed for a public holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change at 0532 GMT                           
 Market               Current    Prev Close   Pct Move 
                                              
 TR SE Asia Index*    388.09     386.99       +0.28
 Singapore            3040.97    3039.90      +0.04
 Kuala Lumpur         1819.02    1817.15      +0.10
 Bangkok              1311.87    1311.87      +0.00
 Manila               6110.47    6101.72      +0.14
 Jakarta              4499.73    4491.66      +0.18
 Ho Chi Minh          569.38     570.18       -0.14

