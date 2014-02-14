SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Jakarta breaches 4,500 mark

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Friday, tracking strong Asian shares, with Indonesia eking out small gains on the back of a stronger rupiah. Asian shares rose on Friday while the U.S. dollar struggled to regain traction after downbeat U.S. economic data pushed it to a nearly three-week low against the euro. Indonesia's main index breached the 4,500 mark in morning trade, boosted by property sector which was up 1 percent by midday. Real estate developers Lippo Karawaci and Lippo Cikarang rose more than 1.6 percent each. The Indonesian rupiah hit a near 11-week high on Friday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, as investors snapped up the country's bonds after its current account deficit narrowed sharply in the fourth quarter. "The stability of the exchange rate had a positive impact for the JCI movement. U.S. stock indexes rise on Thursday, followed by a rise in the main Asian stock indexes today is expected to provide a boost for JCI to advance to the positive territory," said Valbury Asia Securities in a note on Friday. Vietnamese index inched up 0.28 percent, led by gains in Vietnam's largest listed firm, PetroVietNam Gas. The Philippine and Malaysian indexes were up 0.1 percent, while Singapore stocks were flat. The Thai bourse is closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0532 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 388.09 386.99 +0.28 Singapore 3040.97 3039.90 +0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1819.02 1817.15 +0.10 Bangkok 1311.87 1311.87 +0.00 Manila 6110.47 6101.72 +0.14 Jakarta 4499.73 4491.66 +0.18 Ho Chi Minh 569.38 570.18 -0.14