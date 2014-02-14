FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firm; Indonesia, Vietnam lead
February 14, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firm; Indonesia, Vietnam lead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
edged higher on Friday, tracking strong Asian shares, with
Indonesia eking out small gains on the back of a stronger
rupiah.
    Asian shares rose on Friday while the U.S. dollar struggled
to regain traction after downbeat U.S. economic data pushed it
to a nearly three-week low against the euro.    
    Both Indonesian and Vietnamese index inched
up 0.36 percent, each.
    Jakarta Composite Index closed at 4,508, boosted by property
sector which ended up 1.2 percent. Real estate
developers Sentul City and Lippo Cikarang 
rose more than 3 percent each.
    The Indonesian rupiah hit a near 11-week high on
Friday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, as
investors snapped up the country's bonds after its current
account deficit narrowed sharply in the fourth
quarter.    
    Vietnam's index ended at 572.22 on Friday, the
highest since October 2009, led by blue chips such as gas
producer PetroVietNam Gas, lender BIDV and
dairy product maker Vinamilk. 
    The Philippine and Malaysian indexes were up
more than 0.12 percent each, while Singapore stocks 
were flat.    
    The Thai bourse is closed for a public holiday.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change on day                                           
 Market               Current    Prev Close   Pct Move
                                              
 TR SE Asia Index*       389.72       386.99        +0.71
 Singapore              3038.71      3039.90        -0.04
 Kuala Lumpur           1819.37      1817.15        +0.12
 Bangkok                1311.87      1311.87        +0.00
 Manila                 6113.66      6101.72        +0.20
 Jakarta                4508.04      4491.66        +0.36
 Ho Chi Minh             572.22       570.18        +0.36
                                                         
                                                         
 Change on year                                          
 Market               Current    End 2013     Pct Move
                                              
 TR SE Asia Index*       389.72       388.37        +0.73
 Singapore              3038.71      3167.43        -0.04
 Kuala Lumpur           1819.37      1866.96        +0.12
 Bangkok                1311.87      1298.71        -0.17
 Jakarta                6113.66      4274.18        +0.20
 Manila                 4508.04      5889.83        +0.36
 Ho Chi Minh             572.22       504.63        +0.36
                                                         
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
